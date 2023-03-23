Submit Release
Cabinet on Aging Virtual Listening Session (Additional Session)

MAINE, March 30 - Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future

Date: March 30, 2023

Start Time: 3:30 PM

Location: (see related document below to register)

Meeting description/purpose:

Due to the high number of participants who have registered, a second virtual listening session is being added and will be held March 30, 2023.

Meeting info and link to register

For further information, contact:

Name: Elizabeth Gattine

Phone: 207-530-4613

