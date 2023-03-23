Breast Imaging Market: detailed In New Research Report 2023 - By PMI
Breast Imaging Market, By Technology , Non-Ionizing Breast Imaging Technology , By End User and By Region - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029COVINA, CALIFONIA, UNITED STATE, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BREAST IMAGING is a subspecialty of diagnostic radiology, which involves a range of imaging procedures such as screening mammography, diagnostic mammography, breast tomosynthesis, breast ultrasound, and breast MRI. Breast imaging is done to obtain high resolution visualization of breast tissues and associated diseases.
The increasing prevalence of breast disease is expected to fuel the breast imaging market. Whereas, breast cancer can occur to both men and women and the breast imaging tests are used to determine breast cancer. Furthermore, increasing government initiatives such as awareness programs and funding for research and development are also expected to fuel the global breast imaging market. The manufacturers are also focused on providing innovative products and solutions for breast disease, which provides a lucrative opportunity for global breast imaging market.
However, the global breast imaging market is hampered due to side effects of radiation and installation cost of breast cancer imaging devices and facilities.
Breast Imaging Market, By Technology (Ionizing Breast Imaging (Analog Mammography, Full Field Digital Mammography (FFDM), 3D Breast Tomosynthesis, Positron Emission Tomography/Computed Tomography (PET/CT), Molecular Breast Imaging /Breast Specific Gamma Imaging (MBI/BSMI), Positron Emission Mammography, Others) Non-Ionizing Breast Imaging Technology (Breast MRI, Breast Ultrasound, Optical Imaging, Automated Whole Breast Ultrasound, and Breast Thermography), By End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Key highlights:
•Rising prevalence of breast cancer: Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women worldwide, and the rising incidence of breast cancer is a
major driver of demand for breast imaging technologies.
•Technological advancements: Advances in imaging technologies, such as digital mammography, breast tomosynthesis, and magnetic resonance
imaging (MRI), have improved the accuracy and efficiency of breast cancer detection and diagnosis.
•Increasing awareness and screening initiatives: Public awareness campaigns and screening programs have contributed to early detection of breast
cancer, which has increased the demand for breast imaging services.
Analyst View:
The breast imaging market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of breast cancer, technological advancements, and rising awareness and screening initiatives. Digital mammography, breast tomosynthesis, and MRI are expected to remain the dominant technologies in the market, as they offer high accuracy and efficiency in breast cancer detection and diagnosis. However, there is also growing interest in emerging technologies such as molecular breast imaging and automated breast ultrasound, which may offer new opportunities for growth in the market.
Download a Free Sample:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/324
Key Players:
• Hologic
• General Electric Company
• Siemens AG
• Koninklijke Philips N.V.
• Gamma Medica
• Sonocine
• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
• Toshiba Corporation
• Dilon Technologies
• Aurora Imaging Technology
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities,
and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Questions answered by Breast Imaging Market:
1. What is the competitive landscape of the breast imaging market, and who are the major players operating in the market? What are their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT)?
The breast imaging market is highly competitive, with many players offering similar products and services. Some of the major players in the market include Hologic Inc., GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, and Koninklijke Philips N.V.
The strengths of these companies include their strong brand recognition, extensive product portfolios, and significant investments in research and development. However, they also face challenges such as pricing pressures, regulatory compliance, and increasing competition from emerging players.
2. What are the different types of breast imaging technologies available in the market, and how do they compare in terms of accuracy, cost, and other factors?
Digital Mammography: uses low-dose X-rays to produce digital images of the breast. It is widely used and relatively cost-effective, but has limitations in detecting breast cancer in dense breast tissue.
Breast Tomosynthesis: also known as 3D mammography, it produces multiple images of the breast from different angles, allowing for more accurate detection of breast cancer in dense breast tissue. However, it is more expensive than digital mammography.
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI): uses powerful magnets and radio waves to produce detailed images of the breast. It is highly accurate in detecting breast cancer, but is more expensive and time-consuming than other imaging modalities.
Ultrasound: uses high-frequency sound waves to produce images of the breast. It is often used in conjunction with mammography to provide additional information, but has limitations in detecting certain types of breast cancer.
3. What are the current and projected market size and growth rate of the breast imaging market, and what are the factors driving this growth?
The global breast imaging market was valued at approximately $3.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026.
The market growth is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of breast cancer, rising awareness about early detection and diagnosis, technological advancements in breast imaging modalities, and increasing investments in breast cancer screening and diagnosis.
Other related Reports:
COVID-19 Vaccine Market: By Product (Monovalent vaccine, and Multivalent vaccine), By Technology (Nucleic acid-based, Vector based, Protein based, and Whole virus), By Patients (Adult, Paediatric and Senior citizens), and By End-user (Vaccination centers, Clinics, Hospitals, Research institute, Academic and Others) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030
fNIRS Brain Imaging System Market: By Product Type (Desk Type, and Portable Type), By Application (University, Hospital, Research Institution, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029
Shweta Raskar
Prophecy Market Insights
+ +1 860 531 2574
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube