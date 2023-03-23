Powering Up: Global Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market Size Expected to Reach $16 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.7%

According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 10 Billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 16 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 5.7% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Itron, ABB Ltd., Siemens, Schneider Electric SE, General Electric Corporation, ENGIE, Emerson Electric Co., Oracle Corporation, Generac Holdings Inc., Spirae, LLC, Sunverge Energy Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Opus One Solutions, Viridity Energy Solutions, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, Kitu System, PXiSE Energy Solutions, LLC, Blue Pillar, Enel S.p.A., and others.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 10 Billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 16 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.7% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Distributed Energy Resource Management System? How big is the Distributed Energy Resource Management System Industry?

Distributed Energy Resource Management System Report Coverage & Overview:

A distributed energy resource management system also referred to as DERMS. Generally, distributed energy resource management system assists distribution system operators in proficiently managing the operations of electric grids. In addition to this, it integrates solar, wind, and other kinds of distributed energy resources from the grid. Proper installation of distributed energy resource management systems offers manifold benefits to various businesses. Moreover, these systems control, govern co-ordinates, and handle distributed energy assets of utilities at the regional level. The controlled grid solutions of distributed energy resource management systems are provided through power & voltage manipulation.

Global Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market: Growth Dynamics

Growing renewable energy trends along with swift urbanization leading to humungous demand for electricity will boost the global distributed energy resource management system market trends. The surge in manufacturing activities across various business verticals will prop up the expansion of the distributed energy resource management system market. In addition to this, an increase in the smart grid deployment by various government bodies as well as growing electric vehicle trends will provide impetus to the expansion of the market across the globe. Increasing customer awareness and favorable government policies in tidal, hydro, solar, and wind sectors to embellish the growth of the globally distributed energy resource management system market.

However, growing initial deployment charges impede the scaling up of distributed energy resource management system industry across the globe. Apart from this, huge operating & maintenance costs pose a huge concern for utility service providers, thereby hindering the growth of the industry globally. Nonetheless, the rise in the allocation of funds by various governments for upgrading the aging gird infrastructure will generate new avenues of growth for the global industry.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 10 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 16 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.7% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Itron, ABB Ltd., Siemens, Schneider Electric SE, General Electric Corporation, ENGIE, Emerson Electric Co., Oracle Corporation, Generac Holdings Inc., Spirae, LLC, Sunverge Energy Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Opus One Solutions, Viridity Energy Solutions, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, Kitu System, PXiSE Energy Solutions, LLC, Blue Pillar, and Enel S.p.A. Key Segment By Component, By Application, By End-User, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global distributed energy resource management system market is divided into applications, components, end-user, and regions.

In terms of application, the distributed energy resource management system market globally is segmented into solar PV units, wind generation units, energy storage systems, combined heat & power generation systems, and EV charging stations segments. Furthermore, the solar PV units segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the ensuing timespan. The segmental expansion can be attributed to the surge in the requirement for renewable energy sources along with the increase in government investments in the distribution of energy resources with an objective of decarbonizing the sourcing of energy.

On basis of end-user, the global distributed energy resource management system industry is sectored into industrial, commercial, and residential segments. Moreover, the industrial segment is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR during the projected timeline. The segmental expansion can be subject to a huge demand for power supply in the industrial segment due to the rise in the number of industrial establishments across the globe.

Based on the component, the distributed energy resource management system market across the globe is bifurcated into software and services segments. Moreover, the software segment, which dominated the component segment in 2022, is anticipated register massive growth over the projected timespan. The segmental growth can be owing to the consistent requirement for monitoring predictive solutions, configuring real-time data, and effectively handling communication equipment.

The global Distributed Energy Resource Management System market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Software

Services

By Application

Solar PV Units

Energy Storage Systems

Wind Generation Units

Combined Heat & Power Generation Systems

EV Charging Stations

By End-User

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Distributed Energy Resource Management System market include -

Itron

ABB Ltd.

Siemens

Schneider Electric SE

General Electric Corporation

ENGIE

Emerson Electric Co.

Oracle Corporation

Generac Holdings Inc.

Spirae LLC

Sunverge Energy Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Opus One Solutions

Viridity Energy Solutions Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

Kitu System

PXiSE Energy Solutions LLC

Blue Pillar

Enel S.p.A.

The global market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period due to favorable initiatives by the government for promoting the use of renewable energy and the growing need for replacing old grids with smart ones.

Based on component, the software segment contributed to a major share of the global market in 2022

In terms of application, the Solar PV Units segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR over the predicted timespan.

On basis of end-user, the industrial segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR and contribute a major share to the global market over the assessment period.

Region-wise, the North American region is projected to be the key regional revenue driver of the global market during the projected timeframe.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Component, By Application, By End-User, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The distributed energy resource management system industry in North America is projected to capture a major chunk of the global industry share over the forecasting years. Furthermore, the regional market expansion in the coming eight years can be owing to an increase in the demand for power across various industries in the countries such as the U.S. and Canada. Apart from this, the need of complying with the carbon policies of various states in the countries such as the U.S. will further prop up regional industry growth.

Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific distributed energy resource management system market is slated to witness exponential growth due to an increase in the setting up of power-generating renewable energy projects in countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, India, Japan, Taiwan, and China. A rise in the number of industrial units in densely populated countries such as India and China will account majorly toward regional market growth.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In the third quarter of 2021, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, a Japan-based electronics & electrical device manufacturing firm, acquired Smarter Grid Solutions, a key provider of distributed energy resources management software solutions for the power utilities sector. The move will help Mitsubishi expand its energy & power portfolio along with entering the new business of offering distributed energy resources management software to the players in the power utilities sector

In the second half of 2020, Siemens and Green Energy Group of Macquarie joined hands to set up Calibrant Energy, a distributed energy venture. The joint venture provides onsite energy-as-a-service solutions to the end-users that include municipal corporations, corporate & industrial houses, and hospitals. The initiative will expand the scope of growth of the global distributed energy resource management system industry.

