Urine Flow Meters Market is estimated to be US$ 60.0 million by 2032 - By PMI

The report “Urine Flow Meters Market, By Type, By Application, and By Region - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- URINE FLOW METERS is the device used to calculate amount of urine, its rate of flow in seconds and urine time until it has been passed which helps to determine how well the lower urinary tract is working and also figure out if there has been any blockages in normal urine outflow.
Rising prevalence of bladder and prostate cancer has given the positive impact on target market growth. For instance, according to CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), United States Cancer Statistics, in 2019 United States, around 224,733 new cases of prostate cancer were reported among men and around 31,636 men were died of prostate cancer. In U.S., for every 100,000 men, about 112 new prostate cancer cases were reported and 18 men died of this type of cancer. Further, new launch products is expected to fruitful the Urine Flow Meters market growth.
The report “Urine Flow Meters Market, By Type (Wireless Connection Type, and Cable Connection Type), By Application (BPH (+ optional cystometry), Prostatitis, Bladder diverticulum, Enuresis (+ cystometry), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”
Key Highlights:
•In September 2022, Sysmex launched new “UF-1500” Fully Automated Urine Particle Analyzer for use in urine sediment testing. Newly launched “UF-
1500” is featured with high level of functionality, usability with technical innovation and supports connectivity with transportation systems for urine
chemistry analyzers to meet consumer needs.
•In March 2018, Cogenitex Medical Inc., (leading player of urinary flow meter) announced its merger agreement where Laborie Medical Technologies
acquired all outstanding shares of Cogentix at $239 million. This transaction will help the company to achieve its vision of creating value for patients,
physicians and investors in urology and gynecology markets.
Analyst View:
The key factor driving the growth of the Urine Flow Meters market is rising prevalence of bladder and prostate cancer. Technological advancement in medical devices with new innovation and high spending on healthcare has also facilitated the target market growth. Presence of major key players, its mergers and acquisition and expansion of businesses in healthcare sector is anticipated to boost the demand for Urine Flow Meters market growth. Further, rising population and incidence of cancer is expected to fuel the Urine Flow Meters market growth. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Urine Flow Meters Market accounted for US$ 29.61 million in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 60.0 million by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.9%. The Urine Flow Meters Market is segmented based on Type, Application and Region.
• Based on Type, Urine Flow Meters Market is segmented into Wireless Connection Type, and Cable Connection Type.
• Based on Application, Urine Flow Meters Market is segmented into BPH (+ optional cystometry), Prostatitis, Bladder diverticulum, Enuresis (+
cystometry).
• By Region, the Urine Flow Meters Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Urine Flow Meters Market:
• MMS Medical Measurement Systems
• Schippers-Medizintechnik
• Tic Medizintechnik
• MEDICA
• EV.ServiceItalia
• Andromeda
• Aymed
• CellSonic Medical
• MCube Technology
• Mediwatch
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities,
and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Questions answered by Urine Flow Meters Market:
1. What are the key drivers of demand for urine flow meters, such as increasing prevalence of urological disorders, technological advancements, and rising healthcare expenditure?
The key drivers of demand for urine flow meters include the increasing prevalence of urological disorders such as urinary incontinence and prostate cancer, technological advancements in urine flow meter design and accuracy, and rising healthcare expenditure globally as more people seek treatment for urological conditions. Additionally, the growing aging population and increasing awareness of the benefits of early detection and treatment of urological disorders are also contributing to the demand for urine flow meters.
2. What are the regulatory requirements for urine flow meters, and how do they vary across different regions?
Regulatory requirements for urine flow meters vary across different regions, but generally, they must meet certain standards for accuracy and safety. In the US, urine flow meters are regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and must meet specific performance criteria. In the European Union (EU), urine flow meters are regulated by the European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and must undergo a conformity assessment procedure before they can be marketed. In other regions, such as Asia and Latin America, regulations may vary, and manufacturers must comply with local laws and standards. The specific requirements for urine flow meters may include design specifications, labeling requirements, clinical testing, and post-market surveillance, among others.
3. What is the competitive landscape of the urine flow meters market, and how is it likely to evolve over the next few years?
The urine flow meters market is relatively fragmented, with several major players operating globally and numerous smaller regional manufacturers. Some of the major players in the market include Laborie Medical Technologies, Schippers-Medizintechnik, dBMEDx, and Andromeda Medizinische Systeme. These companies focus on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions to expand their market presence and increase their product offerings. The market is likely to evolve with the increasing adoption of home-based monitoring devices, the development of wireless and non-invasive urine flow meters, and the integration of digital health technologies into urological diagnostics and treatments. Emerging markets are also likely to present significant growth opportunities for manufacturers in the urine flow meters market.
