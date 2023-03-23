Cystoscope Market is estimated to be US$ 1032.0 million by 2032 -By PMI
The report “Cystoscope Market, By Type, By Application, and By Region - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATE, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CYSTOSCOPE is medical device consisting long, thin optical instrument having an eyepiece at one end rigid or flexible tube in the middle and tiny lenses with light at other end of the tube. It is used in endoscopy of the urinary bladder via urethra , to check, track and treat the cause of problem such as blood in urine, frequent urinary tract infections (UTIs), and long –lasting pelvic pain , biopsy, to check the problems such as bladder cancer, removing bladder stones, inserting or removing stent, and medicine injection into bladder.
According to the NIH (National Laboratory of Medicine) in 2022, urinary tract infections are very frequent infections in women and usually occur between the ages of 16 and 35 years with 10% of women get infected yearly and more than 40% to 60% having infection at least once in their lives. Recurrences are common, with nearly half getting second infection within a year. Urinary tract infection occur at least four times more frequently in female than male which in turn, has contributed the target market growth. Further, increase in number of men prostate cancer patients, higher incidence of urinary incontinence are expected to boost the Cystoscope market over the forecast period.
Key Highlights:
•In July 2020, Ambu launched new single use cystoscope name “aScope 4 Cysto” this newly launched product improves workflow and enhances the
productivity benefits. It is used for the procedures such as bladder cancer surveillance, stent removal and other cystoscopy procedure.
•In February 2022, U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approved Photocure ASA’s new product “Blue Light Cystoscopy” for the detection of NMIBC
(Nonmuscle invasive bladder cancer). This new BLC system improves the blue light experience, it is next generation system and includes practical
features to make technology more user friendly.
Analyst View:
The key factor driving the growth of the Cystoscope market is increasing prevalence of urinary tract infections and increasing number of men prostate cancer patients. Cystoscope is used to diagnose and treat bladder related diseases. Increasing in the diseases like bladder stones, bladder cancer, and hematuria has given positive impact on Cystoscope market growth. Technological advancement like narrow-band imaging for successful bladder tumor biopsies are anticipated to create potential growth in Cystoscope market.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Cystoscope Market accounted for US$ 590 million in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 1032 million by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.4%. The Cystoscope Market is segmented based on Type, Application, and Region.
• Based on Type, Cystoscope Market is segmented into Flexible Cystoscope and Rigid Cystoscope.
• Based on Application, Cystoscope Market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers.
• By Region, the Cystoscope Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Cystoscope Market:
• KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG
• Olympus Corporation
• Stryker Corporation
• Richard Wolf GmbH
• Zhejiang Tiansong Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.
• Shenyang Shenda Endoscope Co. Ltd.
• Ackermann Instrument
• Boston Scientific Corporation
• Dickinson and Company
• HOYA Corporation
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Questions answered by Cystoscope Market:
What are the key drivers of demand for cystoscopes, such as increasing prevalence of urological disorders, technological advancements, and rising healthcare expenditure?
The key drivers of demand for cystoscopes include the increasing prevalence of urological disorders such as bladder cancer, technological advancements in cystoscope design and imaging capabilities, and rising healthcare expenditure globally as more people seek treatment for urological conditions. Additionally, the growing aging population and increasing awareness of the benefits of early detection and treatment of urological disorders are also contributing to the demand for cystoscopes.
What are the key challenges faced by manufacturers in the cystoscope market, such as high costs of development and manufacturing, and how are they addressing these challenges?
Key challenges faced by manufacturers in the cystoscope market include high costs of development and manufacturing, increasing competition, and stringent regulatory requirements. To address these challenges, manufacturers are focusing on product innovation, investing in research and development to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of cystoscopes, streamlining their supply chains to reduce costs, and partnering with healthcare providers to understand their needs and develop tailored solutions. Additionally, some manufacturers are exploring new business models, such as leasing and pay-per-use arrangements, to provide more affordable and flexible options for customers.
How do healthcare providers and patients perceive the benefits and risks of using cystoscopes, and what are the factors that influence their decision-making process?
Healthcare providers and patients generally perceive the benefits of cystoscopes as the ability to visualize and diagnose urological conditions, and to perform minimally invasive procedures. However, the risks associated with cystoscopes include potential infection, discomfort during the procedure, and injury to the bladder or urethra. Factors that influence the decision-making process include the severity and urgency of the urological condition, the patient's medical history and preferences, the provider's experience and expertise with cystoscopes, and the availability of alternative diagnostic and treatment options. Informed consent, patient education, and clear communication between healthcare providers and patients are also critical factors in the decision-making process.
