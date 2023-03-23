📰 Gluten-Free Beer Market [+CAGR of around 14%] | North America accounts for over 35% Share, According to Market.us

Global Gluten-Free Beer Market Growth Rate 2023-2033

The global gluten-free beer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 14%. North America accounts for over 35% of the global gluten-free beer market share.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global gluten-free beer market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of celiac disease and gluten sensitivity, changing consumer preferences, and growing demand for healthy and innovative alcoholic beverages. Gluten-free beer is brewed using alternative grains such as sorghum, millet, rice, and buckwheat, eliminating the gluten content typically found in traditional barley-based beers.

North America is the largest market for gluten-free beer, owing to the rising number of people diagnosed with celiac disease and a growing awareness of gluten sensitivity in the region. The United States and Canada are the major contributors to the market growth. The fastest-growing market is the Asia-Pacific region, driven by increasing disposable income, changing lifestyles, and growing demand for innovative and healthy alcoholic beverages in countries like China, India, and Japan.

Demand Analysis: The demand for gluten-free beer is driven by the following factors:

- Increasing prevalence of celiac disease and gluten sensitivity among consumers.

- Growing awareness of the health benefits associated with gluten-free diets.

- Rising demand for innovative and healthy alcoholic beverages.

- Expanding distribution channels and the availability of gluten-free beer options.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

- Rising consumer awareness of celiac disease and gluten sensitivity.

- Increasing demand for innovative and healthy alcoholic beverage options.

- Changing consumer preferences and the desire for diverse beer flavors.

- Expansion of the gluten-free food and beverage industry.

Restraints:

- Limited awareness and availability of gluten-free beer in some regions.

- Higher production costs compared to traditional beer.

- Competition from other alcoholic beverages and low-alcohol or non-alcoholic options.

Opportunities:

- Expansion into emerging markets with growing demand for innovative alcoholic beverages.

- Development of new flavors and gluten-free beer varieties.

- Collaboration with other breweries and partnerships with distribution channels.

- Leveraging e-commerce platforms and digital marketing strategies to reach a wider audience.

Challenges:

- Maintaining consistent product quality and taste in gluten-free beer production.

- Overcoming limited consumer awareness and availability in certain regions.

- Managing production costs and pricing strategies in a competitive market.

- Adapting to changing consumer preferences and market trends.

Top Key Trends:

- Rising demand for gluten-free and healthy alcoholic beverage options.

- Experimentation with unique ingredients and flavor combinations in gluten-free beer production.

- Emphasis on locally-sourced ingredients and sustainable production practices.

- Online sales and marketing through social media platforms and e-commerce channels.

Top Impacting Factors:

- Increasing prevalence of celiac disease and gluten sensitivity.

- Growing consumer awareness of the health benefits of gluten-free diets.

- Expansion of the gluten-free food and beverage industry.

- Changing consumer preferences and demand for innovative alcoholic beverages.

Key Market Segments

Type

Corn

Millet

Sorghum

Buckwheat

Others

Application

Bars & Resturant

Liquor Stores

Supermarkets

Mini Markets

Online Stores

Key Market Players included in the report:

Doehler

DSM

New Planet Beer Company

Anaheuser-Busch

Bard’s Tale Beer

Brewery Rickoli

Burning Brothers Brewing

Coors

Epic Brewing Company

Duck Foot Brewing

Greenview Brewing

Holidaily Brewing

Ipswich Ale Brewery

Steadfast Beer

Glutenberg

Ground Breaker Brewing

Allendale Brew Company

Damm S.A.

Hambleton Ales

Billabong Brewing

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

- Opportunity to cater to the growing demand for gluten-free and healthy alcoholic beverage options.

- Increased brand visibility and customer loyalty through innovative gluten-free beer offerings.

- Expansion possibilities in emerging markets with a growing demand for gluten-free products.

- Emphasis on local ingredients and sustainability practices to attract environmentally-conscious consumers.

