It's going to be a big weekend - Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 jackpots hit $50M or more!

MONTRÉAL, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ - This weekend, two of Québec's favourite lottery games will be serving up especially big jackpots this weekend. Lotto Max will be offering a $52 million prize pool on Friday, while Lotto 6/49 will be offering a $52 million Gold Ball Jackpot on Saturday.

"This is the first time that the Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 jackpots hit the $50 million mark at the same time. Here's hoping for some big wins in Québec this weekend!" said Isabelle Jean, Executive Vice-President and COO of Lottery Games at Loto-Québec.

The biggest Lotto 6/49 jackpot since 2015

Saturday's Gold Ball Jackpot Draw will feature just eight white balls, each worth $1 million, and one Gold Ball worth $52 million. The winner of the guaranteed prize will thus have a 1 in 9 shot of taking home $52 million. In fact, this is the biggest Lotto 6/49 jackpot since 2015! 

In addition, in the March 25 Lotto 6/49 Super Draw, 10 additional numbers will be drawn at random from among all tickets issued, offering 10 additional prizes of $100,000. Like always, the Classic Jackpot, which is set at $5 million, will also be up for grabs in that draw.

Lotto Max: A $50 million jackpot and 2 Maxmillions

On Friday, Lotto Max will offer a prize pool of $52 million, i.e., a $50 million jackpot and 2 Maxmillions worth $1 million each.

Loto-Québec has been delivering entertainment to Quebecers for over 50 years, and its operations benefit the people and province of Québec. In 2022, it paid out 120 prizes of $1,000,000 or more to lottery winners. The Gagnant à Vie and Grande Vie tickets have provided 15 lucky winners with a lifetime annuity. Major prize winners are listed on the Winners page in the Lotteries section of lotoquebec.com. Read their stories.

