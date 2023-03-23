Smart Greenhouse Market is estimated to be US$ 2.1 Billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecasted period-By PMI
Smart Greenhouse Market, By Type , By Offering , By Component , By End-use, and By Region - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030".
Growing ubiquity of the technology is expected to dive market development in the upcoming years. Moreover, utilization of smart greenhouse innovation helps fundamentally in increasing the yield and productivity of solar and floating controlled greenhouse.
The smart greenhouse market accounted for US$ 1.4 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be 2.1 billion by 2025 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.2%. The report. "Global Smart Greenhouse Market, By Type (Hydroponics and Non-hydroponics), By Covering Material Type (Polyethylene, Polycarbonate, and Others), By Offering (Hardware and Software & Services), By Component (HVAC Systems, LED Grow Lights, and Control Systems & Sensors), By End-user (Commercial Growers, Research & Educational Institutes, Retail Gardens, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.
Key Highlights:
• On March 2020, Heliospectra AB has planned to develop the sensor technology of the future – European Innovation Partnership Project. Heliospectra is leading an innovation project supported by EU funds; European Innovation Partnership (EIP). The overall aim for the EIP-support is to provide better connections through research, new techniques and practical work within agriculture, garden and reindeer husbandry. It should also lead up to developing good, practical and innovative solutions for joint challenges within different areas.
Analyst View:
Growing requirement for smart cultivating inferable from the immensely growing populace is one of the key factors that is expected to improve the development of the global smart greenhouse market in the upcoming years. Additionally, industrial improvements and developing fame for rooftop cultivation are predicted to energize the development of the global market over the forecast period. Moreover, developing awareness among purchasers and growth in vertical cultivation in urban regions with respect to the advantages of embracing smart greenhouse are expected to boost the market's development. Further, smart greenhouse has higher expenses and is considered as one of the key reasons driven to confine the development of the global smart throughout the forecast period. Nevertheless, the adoption of control gadgets, AI gadgets, and sensors that empower automation, water system, and control of the environment is needed to contribute considerably towards the improvement of the smart greenhouse market worldwide.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Smart Greenhouse Market”, By Type (Hydroponics and Non-hydroponics), By Covering Material Type (Polyethylene, Polycarbonate, and Others), By Offering (Hardware and Software & Services), By Component (HVAC Systems, LED Grow Lights, and Control Systems & Sensors), By End-user (Commercial Growers, Research & Educational Institutes, Retail Gardens, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global smart greenhouse market accounted for US$ 3.74 billion in 2018 and is estimated to be 5.94 billion by 2026 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.9%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, covering material type, offering, component, end-user, and region.
• By type, the hydroponics segment expected to witness for large size of the smart greenhouse market in the coming years. Hydroponics is a production method in which plants are grown in a nutrient solution instead of soil. This technique makes use of specially designed benches or containers with troughs to offer the suspension of plants in water.
• By covering material type, the polyethylene segment estimated to account highest share of the smart greenhouse market in the coming years. Polyethylene is the most widely used greenhouse covering material or film used in smart greenhouses.
• By offering, the target market is segmented into hardware and software & services.
• By component, the target market is segmented into HVAC systems, LED grow lights, and control systems & sensors
• By end-user, the research & educational institutes segment accounted highest share of the smart greenhouse market in 2019. Key players are offering smart greenhouses to research & educational institutes for public or private research.
• By region, Europe is relied to dominate the target market and record for a key offer over the forecast period. Key growth in the development of this district can be attributed to the expanding appropriation of smart greenhouse innovation in the recent coming years. Further, a remarkable commitment from the Spain, Netherlands, and Italy is witness to drive the development of the smart greenhouse market in Europe.
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global smart greenhouse market includes Ceres Greenhouse Solutions, Heliospectra AB, GreenTech Agro LLC, Rough Brothers, Inc., Argus Control Systems Ltd., Logiqs B.V., Nexus Corporation, JFE Engineering Corporation, Terrasphere Systems, LLC, Hort Americas, and Certhon, LumiGrow Inc.
The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.
Some frequently asked questions about the Smart Greenhouse Market:
1. How big is the smart greenhouse market?
The smart greenhouse market is projected to grow rapidly in the coming years, with estimates that it will reach $2.1 Billion by 2025
2. What are the key drivers of growth in the smart greenhouse market?
The key drivers of growth in the smart greenhouse market include the increasing demand for high-quality, fresh produce year-round, the need to reduce water and energy consumption in agriculture, and the growing adoption of precision agriculture techniques.
3. What are some of the challenges facing the smart greenhouse market?
Some of the challenges facing the smart greenhouse market include the high initial cost of installation and maintenance, the need for specialized knowledge and skills to operate and maintain the technology, and the potential for technical malfunctions and failures.
4. What are some of the benefits of using a smart greenhouse?
Some of the benefits of using a smart greenhouse include increased crop yields, improved crop quality, reduced water and energy consumption, and better control over environmental factors that can affect plant growth and health.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces Analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
