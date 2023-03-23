OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An electric vehicle platform is a charging station for electric vehicles. Therefore, it mainly affects the characteristics and specifications of electric vehicles. The platform has a steering, suspension, and bottom mechanism. The floor serves as the body and chassis of the vehicle. The vehicle comprises a battery that is used to power the vehicle. These platforms have been designed, modified, and assembled to serve multiple models of electric vehicles. This technology reduces the cost of electric vehicles. This type of electric vehicle provides improved cab design, engine, and battery. Increasing demand for EVs globally, the shift of the automotive industry towards EVs, and the continuously declining price of Li-ion batteries are expected to drive the growth of the global EV platform market.

Download Sample Report with Full TOC : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/14951

Future EV Platforms – Flexible and Multifaceted

As the automotive industry moves toward connected, autonomous, shared, and electric vehicles (CASE), original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are working hard to redesign their existing platforms to accommodate electric vehicle (EV) components such as batteries and engines. However, the shift from being vehicle-centric to service-centric requires the development of new digital platforms (software, backhaul connectivity, and cloud) in the industry. The future modular electric vehicle platform will be flexible and multifaceted, building multiple models and shapes in a single program, helping OEMs save the time, energy, and money needed to launch new models.

In the future, the automobile industry will no longer be limited to traditional automobile manufacturing methods. Sales will focus on creating new sources of downstream revenue, focusing on users rather than cars. Although the initial investment required to develop a dedicated and scalable platform is very high, the excessive flexibility provided by the platform will offset this investment through economies of scale. In addition, compared with other platforms, building different BEVs on an EV platform requires much less time, investment, and effort. Thus, the emergence of flexible and multifaceted EV platforms in near future is expected to bring a revolutionary change in the market and will propel the overall market growth during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the EV Platform Market are Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Mahindra, Nissan, GM, Sono Motors, Cruise Car, Solar Electric Vehicle Company

Request Customization : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14951

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the EV Platform Market. Global blockade restrictions have disrupted the production and sales of new vehicles, including EV platform market. Furthermore, due to the interruption of the supply chain, the raw materials needed to produce different parts of electric vehicles like EV platforms were not available, resulting in production delays. This led to a rapid decline in the industrial economy. However, with the growing trend of cleaner travel worldwide, the industry is looking forward to an economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.

EV Platform market segment

By Electric Vehicle Type

•Hybrid Electric Vehicle

•Battery Electric Vehicle

•Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Enquiry Before Buying : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14951

By Platform

•P0

•P1

•P2

•P3

•P4

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.