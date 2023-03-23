Herbal Tea Market: Current Trends, Growth Drivers, and Future Opportunities BY 2022-2032 BY PMI
Herbal tea is made by boiling or steeping herbs, and is an infusion made from a plant other than Camellia sinensis. Flower tisanes such as chamomile, lavender, hibiscus, and rose are usually used for making herbal teas. Even leaf tisane such as mint, lemongrass, French verbena, and lemon balm can be used for making herbal teas. Other tisanes used to blend herbal tea are root tisanes, fruit tisanes, and seed or spice tisanes. Unlike coffee and true teas (which are also available decaffeinated), most tisanes do not contain caffeine naturally. The global Herbal tea market accounted for US$ 3267.65 Million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 5042.22 Million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.5%.
Key Highlights:
• In November 2018, Nestlé launched the first product developed by its new incubator team in China. Xingshan is a new brand of ready-to-drink herbal drinks and soups made with traditional Chinese ingredients, for busy urban professionals.
• In February 2019, Nestle announced that KitKat Green Tea Matcha is inspired by one of the most popular of the 350 KitKat varieties that have been available in Japan over the years. The brand is a household name there, popular for gifting and with tourists looking for an interesting souvenir.
Analyst View:
High caffeine levels in the body are expected to cause prolonged ailments because of which a number of medical practitioners are condemning its widespread usage. Since, herbal tea is free of caffeine; the market is experiencing heavy demand consumers in the current times. As customers become increasingly wary of their health, herbal products have become the watchword of the people. This has given a boost to the market for herbal tea and has created growth spaces for competitors. Furthermore, the autoxidizing properties of herbal tea have also led to their usage amongst a large part of the population. Owing to the fat-burning properties of this tea, the rise of the health industry has underhandedly contributed to the growth of the market.
Growing usage of green tea in beauty and skin treatments
Green tea has catechins, which make it anti-bacterial. It is, thus, used in curing acne and regulating hormonal imbalances. The main benefit of green tea in this regard is that it protects one from skin cancer due to its anti-oxidant properties. It contains several antioxidants as well as enzymes, amino acids, and phytochemicals like polyphenols along with vitamin B, folate, manganese, potassium, magnesium, and caffeine. Green tea is found helpful in flushing out toxins from our body, thus doing natural detoxification. It aids in healing blemishes and scars, reduces inflammation, and enhances the skin’s elasticity.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The herbal tea market accounted for US$ 3254.2 Million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 5252.5 Million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.5%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of raw materials, flavor type, product type, packaging type, and region.
• By raw materials, green herbal tea provides wider spectrum of varieties and new product developments in relation to black herbal tea.
• By flavor type, peppermint herbal tea relieves muscle spasms and is used widely. Herbal tea made from chamomile flowers can be helpful in insomnia.
• By product type, premixes are being widely used as it is easy to carry anywhere and is favorable in every season.
• By packaging type, the global herbal tea market is categorized into loose tea, paper pouches, tea bags, carton packs, and can packaging
• By region, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the coming years. This owes to the acceptance of the people towards herbal foods and beverages, and a history of tea consumption.
Competitive Landscape:
• Nestle
• Unilever
• Mothers Parkers Tea
• Global Herbitech
• Typhoo, Coffee Inc.
• Green Earth Products Pvt. Ltd
• Martin Bauer Group
• Tata Global Beverages
• Adagio Teas.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Questions by herbal tea Market:
1. What are the key market trends and market dynamics?
2. Who are the major players in the market and what is their market share?
3. What is the competitive landscape like in the market?
4. What are the major drivers and restraints affecting the market?
5. What are the growth opportunities in the market?
6. What are the regional and local market conditions and consumer behavior?
7. What is the market size and growth forecast for different regions and countries?
8. What is the impact of government regulations and policies on the market?
