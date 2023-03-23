The Helium Market: Trends, Drivers, and Future Opportunities by 2022-2032 BY PMI
[PDF, Page No-175]Helium Market, By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America,) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Helium is the universe's second-most plentiful element. It is primarily trapped in subsurface natural gas bunkers and is commercially recovered using a fractional distillation process. In the longer term, rising helium use in the electronics and semiconductor industries, as well as increased use in the healthcare sector, are expected to fuel market demand. On the other hand, the high cost of the extraction procedure and the strict government rules governing the usage of helium are anticipated to stifle the market's expansion. The market was led by gas-phase helium, which is also expected to grow at the fastest rate over the next few years. Over the projected period, it is expected that the development of efficient gas storage and transportation techniques will present several opportunities. However, the aerospace industry suffered a significant setback as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic, which resulted in the industry's shrinkage in recent years, significantly impacting helium's growth prospects in aerospace applications.
Region Analysis:
In terms of region, Helium is used extensively in the healthcare industry in North America. The US spends a significant portion of its GDP on health care. The US also possesses the world's largest aerospace industry. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the commercial fleet in the United States is expected to rise by 2% every year to 8,756 in 2041. In addition, the entire general aviation fleet numbered 204,980 aircraft in 2020, with a forecast of 208,790 by 2041. This will almost certainly enhance the country's use of market research.
Key Development:
• In March 2022, Total Helium Ltd. announces the start of its first helium and methane sales and provides further updates on its operations at its project in western Kansas where it aims to extend the Hugoton Gas Field, the largest conventional onshore natural gas and helium field in North America.
• In February 2022, SHI Cryogenic Group has introduced its brand-new F-20L Compressor to its line of Freedom helium compressors. The smallest model in the series, the F-20L Compressor boasts a single-phase electric supply and has a typical power consumption of 2.25-2.4kW at 50Hz and 2.6kW at 60Hz.
Segmentation:
The Helium market is accounted for US$ 6218.14 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 9754.86 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.6%. The global Helium market is segmented based on type, application and region.
• Based on Type, the global Helium market is segmented into Industrial Grade, and Non-Industrial Grade.
• Based on the Application, the target market is segmented into Detergent, Bleach, Shampoo, and Amphoteric Surfactant.
Competitive Analysis:
• Kao Chemicals GmbH
• Enaspol GmbH
• SC Johnson Inc.
• Stepan Company
• Lonza Inc.
• Vicchem Pvt. Ltd.
• Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.
• Bonnyman Son & Company Ltd.
• Taiwan NJC corporation
Questions answered by helium Market:
What is the current market size and growth rate?
The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing demand for helium in various end-use industries, including healthcare, electronics, and aerospace. Helium is widely used as a coolant in MRI machines and other medical equipment, as well as in semiconductor manufacturing and as a lifting gas in balloons and airships. Geographically, North America is the largest market for helium, driven by the increasing demand from the United States, which is the world's largest consumer of helium. Asia-Pacific is also expected to be a significant market for helium, fueled by the growing demand for electronics and semiconductor manufacturing in the region.
What are the growth opportunities in the helium market?
Increasing demand from the healthcare industry: Helium is widely used as a coolant in MRI machines and other medical equipment. The growing demand for medical imaging and other healthcare applications is expected to drive growth in the helium market.
Growing demand from the electronics industry: Helium is used in semiconductor manufacturing, as it is an inert gas that can be used to maintain an oxygen-free environment. The increasing demand for electronic devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and computers, is expected to drive growth in the helium market.
Questions by helium Market:
1. What are the key market trends and market dynamics?
2. Who are the major players in the market and what is their market share?
3. What is the competitive landscape like in the market?
4. What are the major drivers and restraints affecting the market?
5. What are the growth opportunities in the market?
6. What are the regional and local market conditions and consumer behavior?
7. What is the market size and growth forecast for different regions and countries?
8. What is the impact of government regulations and policies on the market?
