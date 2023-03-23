Military Transport Aircraft Market Expected to Witness High Growth over the Forecast Period 2030

Military Transport Aircraft Market

A military transport aircraft, also known as airlifted transport aircraft, is a military-owned transport aircraft that is used to support military operations.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Military Transport Aircraft Market by Aircraft Type, Payload, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global military transport aircraft market was valued at $28.33 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $45.40 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in demand for rotorcraft airplanes and rapid technological advancements in air transportation services drive the growth of the global military transport aircraft market. However, high maintenance & upgradation cost associated with the existing aircraft fleet restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, rise in need to replace aging fleets and surge in defense spending globally present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. China was the major share contributor in the global military transport aircraft market in 2020. South Korea is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in production of aerospace products across the country.

COVID-19 Scenario of Military Transport Aircraft:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the aerospace industry significantly, which, in turn, resulted in substantial decline in the aircraft sales, shortage of raw material, and delayed delivery of aircraft.

Due to disruptions in the supply chain, various companies operating in the aviation industry faced challenges for delivering critical medical supplies. This, in turn, affected the market demand.

Nevertheless, the market is expected to recover soon as domestic air passenger numbers have been returning to the pre-pandemic level, particularly in the developing countries such as China and Russia.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global military transport aircraft market based on aircraft type, payload, application, and region.

Some military transport aircraft perform multiple duties, including aerial refueling, as well as rescue missions, and tactical, operational, and strategic airlifts onto unprepared runways. Military transport helicopters are used in places where conventional aircraft cannot be used. For example, the military transport helicopter is the primary transport asset of the U.S. Marines which acts as a key factor for the growth of the market across the U.S. The landing possibilities of helicopters are nearly limitless, and where landing is impossible, such as densely packed jungle, the ability of the helicopter to hover allows troops to deploy by abseiling and roping.

Developmental activities carried out by key manufacturers have created a positive impact on the growth of the market. For instance, in September 2021, Airbus, Space of Spain and Tata Group signed a contract worth $26.65 billion to procure 56 C-295 medium transport aircraft, which will replace the ageing Avro-748 planes of the Indian Air Force. Similarly, in November 2020, Embraer showcased its hybrid short take-off military & commercial transport aircraft in Brazil. Such developments carried out by giants such as Lockheed Martin Corporation and Boeing strengthen the growth of the market across the globe.

Surge in demand for rotorcraft airplanes and rapid technological advancements in air transportation services act as the key driving forces of the market. However, high maintenance & upgradation cost associated with the existing aircraft fleet restrain the market growth. On the contrary, rise in need of replacing aging fleets and upsurge in defense spending globally are anticipated to open new avenues for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global military transport aircraft market analyzed in the research include Airbus SE, Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), Embraer SA, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Leonardo SpA, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Rostec, Textron Aviation, and the Boeing Company.

Key Findings Of The Study

By aircraft type, the rotorcraft segment is expected to register significant military transport aircraft industry growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of payload, the 51 tons to 100 tons segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

Depending on application, the others segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

LAMEA is anticipated to register the highest CAGR.