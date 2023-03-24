SILENT NO MORE - A Celebration of Hope & Caring
Raising awareness and support for those with chronic illness and disabilities
The disability community is the largest minority in the world. Yet, instead of feeling inclusive and wrapped in camaraderie, too many of us feel alone, less valued, and less worthy.”HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 133 million individuals in the US have one or more chronic illnesses or autoimmune diseases. That’s almost 1 in 3 individuals who deserve to be seen. To be heard. And to be celebrated! Yet few know their stories. Few know the impact on their lives. And even fewer know how to provide support. To support these individuals and to let the community know that THEY EXIST, Invisible Warriors is hosting a benefit concert “Silent No More - A Celebration of Hope & Caring” and the community is invited.
— Nancy Becher, Founder and President of Invisible Warriors
*Studies have shown that for individuals with chronic illness, suicide rates are 9 times higher, divorce rates are as high as 75%, and 90% of the US health expenditures are for chronic illnesses. “The disability community is the largest minority in the world. Yet, instead of feeling inclusive and wrapped in camaraderie, too many of us feel alone, less valued, and less worthy.” said Nancy Becher, Founder and President of Invisible Warriors. “Chronic illness feels lonely, but that fact is we’re not alone and we’re bringing knowledge to the world - it’s our abilities, not DIS-abilities that make us who we are.”
Silent No More - A Celebration of Hope & Caring is a celebration of life! This indoor event will be held at Fractal Brewing Project, a local establishment filled with art, conversation, and delicious beverages from 5 PM to 11PM CST on June 3, 2023. There will be great music, inspirational stories of bravery, and the opportunity to learn more about invisible disabilities, whether for yourself or a loved one. There will be a food truck and ice cream truck, as well as 25 health & wellness vendors connected to the medical community.
To participate in this evening of music, alongside stories of inspiration, joy, laughter, and tears of happiness, individuals can purchase their tickets at https://givebutter.com/SilentNoMoreTickets2023 . Livestream only and VIP tickets are also available.
Invisible Warriors, a 501c3 nonprofit, advocates for better treatment from medical and travel industries for individuals with chronic illness. Founded in 2022 by Nancy Becher, herself an invisible warrior, Invisible Warriors is managed by 10 female board members, all who are chronic illness warriors. All work for the concert is being done by volunteers with chronic or autoimmune illness.
For more information about Invisible Warriors and this concert, or to donate, visit https://invisiblewarriors.org, call Nancy Becher at (269) 319-6041, or email nancy@invisiblewarriors.org.
ABOUT INVISIBLE WARRIORS
Invisible Warriors, a 501c3 nonprofit, is committed to helping to create a better-informed medical community and travel industry that understands and respects individuals with chronic illness by advocating for better treatment through education and awareness. Individuals can help by spreading the word, joining the online community or by donating. Donations are used to support women who are struggling with chronic illness or autoimmune conditions by providing information and improved access to specialists in many fields, including financial, medical, and travel.
Nancy Becher
Invisible Warriors
+1 269-319-6041
nancy@invisiblewarriors.org
