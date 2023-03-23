Once Again, RepChamp’s Gourmet Macarons Gifted to Oscar Nominees and Winners
EINPresswire.com/ -- RepChamp’s Gourmets Macarons et Plus is a Boutique eShop serving bakeries, cafes, events, restaurants and hotels in and around West Greater Toronto Area and Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario. They have such confidence in the quality and authenticity of their macarons that they decided to gift them to A list celebrities.
Katsy, the small business owner, is an ex-hotelier and the ultimate foodie. She had a rewarding and enjoyable career in 5-star hotels and believes only in top-quality ingredients, crafting creative meals and desserts as well as excellent service.
Katsy has spent close to a decade in Paris, France where she developed a taste for the best traditional French pastries. She always loved high-quality macarons but her favourite discovery is certainly gourmet savoury macarons. They surprise you with a burst of unique flavours such as Roquefort (French blue cheese), green olive tapenade or sweet pepper that are not traditionally associated with macarons and create a unique and wonderful culinary experience.
With her talented creative colleague, food stylist and photographer Iris Iranzo Warywoda, Katsy started the trend of placing gourmet savoury macarons on charcuterie boards and high tea platters.
In 2019 and 2023, in collaboration with Hollywood Baskets, they were thrilled to gift these handcrafted macarons by a twice-awarded French artisan macaronier, using a trusted family recipe spanning 3 generations to the nominees and winners honouring Oscar weekend.
For all enquiries, Katsy can be reached through www.gourmetsmacarons.com or by calling her at +1 647 861 2579.
Kaoutsar (Katsy) Entifi
Katsy, the small business owner, is an ex-hotelier and the ultimate foodie. She had a rewarding and enjoyable career in 5-star hotels and believes only in top-quality ingredients, crafting creative meals and desserts as well as excellent service.
Katsy has spent close to a decade in Paris, France where she developed a taste for the best traditional French pastries. She always loved high-quality macarons but her favourite discovery is certainly gourmet savoury macarons. They surprise you with a burst of unique flavours such as Roquefort (French blue cheese), green olive tapenade or sweet pepper that are not traditionally associated with macarons and create a unique and wonderful culinary experience.
With her talented creative colleague, food stylist and photographer Iris Iranzo Warywoda, Katsy started the trend of placing gourmet savoury macarons on charcuterie boards and high tea platters.
In 2019 and 2023, in collaboration with Hollywood Baskets, they were thrilled to gift these handcrafted macarons by a twice-awarded French artisan macaronier, using a trusted family recipe spanning 3 generations to the nominees and winners honouring Oscar weekend.
For all enquiries, Katsy can be reached through www.gourmetsmacarons.com or by calling her at +1 647 861 2579.
Kaoutsar (Katsy) Entifi
RepChamp's Gourmets Macarons et Plus
+1 647-861-2579
k.entifi@gourmetsmacarons.com