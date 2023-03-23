Coalesce to Showcase Data Transformation Solution as Platinum Plus Sponsor at Worldwide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC)

Coalesce Will be a Platinum Plus Sponsor at WWDVC 2023 Meet Coalesce and Other Sponsors at WWDVC 2023

Industry Veterans Will Demonstrate How to Automate Building Data Vault 2.0 on Snowflake in a Hands-On Lab Session

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SAN FRANCISCO – MARCH 21, 2023 – Coalesce, the data transformation company, today announced that it will participate at the 9th Annual World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC) as a Platinum Plus sponsor. For the second year in a row, Coalesce will present its data transformation solution and connect with WWDVC colleagues and attendees. With deep roots in the Data Vault community and support for its methodologies, Coalesce simplifies the transformation, governance, and documentation of data by bringing a unique product architecture and flexibility to the data landscape.

Held at the Stoweflake Resort in Stowe, Vermont, from April 30 to May 5, 2023, and hosted by Data Vault Alliance, WWDVC is the premiere Data Vault conference for Analytics and Data Engineering professionals to learn about Data Vault 2.0, network, and get hands-on training from leading technology vendors.

“We are thrilled to be part of the discussion at this year's Worldwide Data Vault Consortium and excited to share our latest innovations that support and advance the work of the Data Vault community,” said Armon Petrossian, CEO and Co-founder of Coalesce.

In addition to the sponsorship at WWDVC, Coalesce has partnered with Scalefree, a leading provider of Data Vault 2.0 solutions and trainings, to develop a DataVault4Coalesce package that integrates Data Vault best practices into the Coalesce experience. This solution includes data loading patterns and data vault-related features, which are all embedded and automatically available in Coalesce.

At WWDVC, Coalesce will host Coalesce Hands-On Lab #3 on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. At the lab, attendees will learn how to navigate Coalesce, build and use a Data Vault 2.0, manage changes across data projects, and more. Attendees will also explore automating Snowflake-specific features like streams, tasks, and dynamic tables in Coalesce.

