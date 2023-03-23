Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Belarusian Democratic Leader Tsikhanouskaya

The following is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Belarusian Democratic Leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya today in Washington, D.C. In advance of Belarus Freedom Day on March 25, the Deputy Secretary expressed the United States’ continuing commitment to supporting the Belarusian people’s pursuit of a democratic, sovereign, and stable future for Belarus.

Deputy Secretary Sherman also shared with Ms. Tsikhanouskaya the United States’ intent to launch a comprehensive Strategic Dialogue with the Belarusian democratic movement and civil society beginning in late 2023. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Ms. Tsikhanouskaya shared their hope that the Strategic Dialogue will bring together relevant agencies of the U.S. government engaged on Belarus as well as a broad cross-section of Belarusian democratic actors, including political leaders, civil society representatives, independent journalists, human rights defenders, lawyers, union leaders, academics, and ordinary Belarusians.