Carper, Advocates Call for Further Action on Clean Air and Climate Protections

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, today joined public health leaders from across the country in urging the Biden administration to move forward on strong clean air regulations that protect Americans’ health and the environment.

“The simple truth is that air pollution is bad for our health, bad for our economy, and bad for our planet,” said Senator Carper. “Last Congress, we made historic investments to reduce harmful climate pollution and clean up the air we breathe through the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Now, it’s time for the Biden Administration to finish the job by enacting stronger clean air and climate protections. I’m proud to join so many public health and environmental justice advocates in pushing to make clean air a reality for all Americans—no matter where they live.”

"I will continue to advocate for standards that ensure the most high quality of air for the millions of families and children in our local communities," said Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. "These stronger standards must address the dangerous soot, mercury, carbon and smog pollution from local businesses and other sources. I am committed to working with my colleagues in Congress and with organizations like EARTHJUSTICE and the Climate Action Campaign to ensure that everyone has access to clean air regardless of race or socio-economic status. We must work together if we are going to make a difference and ensure clean air for future generations."

“In Houston and throughout the United States, the effects of pollution disproportionately impact Black and Brown communities, which are often located near high-traffic corridors, power plants, and other sources of pollution,” said Juan Flores, with LULAC Houston, Air Alliance Houston, and Environmental Community Advocates of Galena Park. “The time to act is now. Our communities and health can’t wait.”

“I'm here today as a mother, a pediatrician, and speaking for my two children, my patients, and the 700,000 doctors represented by our 48 member societies,” said Dr. Lisa Patel, the Executive Director of the Medical Society Consortium on Climate and Health. “The Biden administration has the authority to act and create strong national standards that protect public health.”

This news conference coincides with National Public Health Advocacy Week, during which dozens of groups including doctors, nurses and advocates from all corners of the country travel to Washington, D.C. to meet with policymakers. Advocates held over 63 meetings with Members of Congress and the Biden administration throughout the week. The more than 100 health experts from 56 different organizations are urging the Biden administration to clean up dangerous soot, mercury, carbon and smog pollution from power plants and other sources, which disproportionately impacts communities of color and other disadvantaged communities.

