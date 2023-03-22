Blender Bites Lists its Full Product Line with Walmart Canada for Nationwide Distribution

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blender Bites Ltd. (the “Company”, “Blender Bites” or “Blender”), (CSE: BITE, FWB: JL4, WKN: A3DMEJ), a two-time award-winning Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium, organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen functional foods, is pleased to announce that its products will be listed with Walmart Canada, a subsidiary of Walmart, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most recognizable retail giants.



The Company’s entire line of 1-step smoothie innovations - Power BerryTM, Green D-ToxTM, Liquid SunshineTM and Daily Defen-CTM – as well its entire line of brand new 1-Step Frappé innovations – Vanilla Bean-BioTM, Mindful MochaTM, and Caramel CollagenTM – are expected to be available for purchase by Walmart Canada customers, as early as May 2023.

With over 16.8 million customers shopping with Walmart Canada’s over 400 retail locations spread nationwide, and online through Walmart.ca1, the potential exposure for Blender Bites products is extremely significant.

In Canada it is estimated that 60% of the Nation’s population live within 10 minutes of a Walmart store location2, and the additional retail distribution is expected enhance Blender Bites’ commitment to providing a ‘simplified and convenient smoothie experience’, and significantly increase the Company’s ability to service an increased consumer base quite seamlessly.

“Listing our products with Walmart Canada is an incredible win for Blender Bites as we have been chosen as their organic smoothie offering in stores across the Nation. The “easy smoothie” category continues to receive significant interest from consumers in Canada and we are thrilled to be part of this movement. We believe Walmart will be an incredible avenue for distribution of our products moving forward,” commented Chelsie Hodge, Blender Bites Founder and CEO.

ABOUT BLENDER BITES

Blender Bites is a multi award-winning Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of functional frozen food products. Blender Bites launched in 2017 and was first to market with a pre-portioned 1-step smoothie product that includes functional ingredients, a blend of whole food vitamins and minerals and various organic greens. They are free of any unnecessary inner plastic packaging, organic, plant-based, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free. Its latest innovation, 1-step frappe with half the sugar of the leading frappe and functional ingredients such as adaptogenic mushrooms and probiotics, are set to launch Spring of 2023 and are a category disruptor in both Canada and the USA. Blender Bites products are currently distributed throughout North America in both retail and club store channels and have quickly become a leader in the “easy smoothie” frozen category.

