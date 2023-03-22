Submit Release
City National Bank to Increase its Prime Interest Rate to 8.00%

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City National Bank announced today that it will increase its prime lending rate from 7.75% to 8.00%, effective March 23, 2023.

About City National

With $95.9 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through 69 branches, including 22 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and Miami*. In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $88.2 billion in client investment assets.

City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of the world’s leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 17 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 27 other countries.

For more information about City National, visit the company’s website at cnb.com.

*City National Bank does business in Miami and the state of Florida as CN Bank.

