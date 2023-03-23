(Video) Iranians pay respect to fallen heroes, vow more anti-regime protests in Nowruz
People in cities checkered across Iran are welcoming Nowruz and paying their respects to the country’s heroes and heroines, especially those who were killed by the mullahs’ regime in the protests of the ongoing Iranian revolution that began in September 2022.
As a tradition, the Iranian people visit the resting places of their loved ones as the new year begins, and this year it has become a strong way of voicing their hatred of the mullahs’ tyranny and pledging to continue the revolution to establish democracy in Iran.
Iranian opposition coalition NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi welcomed the Iranian new year, Nowruz, with a renewed vow of continued protests inside the country and intensifying the Iranian Resistance’s anti-regime campaign both inside Iran and across the globe.
As part of their tradition, the Iranian people visit the resting places of their loved ones as the new year begins, and this year it has become a strong method of voicing their hatred of the mullahs’ dictatorship and pledging to continue the revolution to establish about freedom and democracy in Iran.
Wednesday marks the 188th day of the Iranian revolution and people throughout the country are specifically holding the mullahs’ Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei responsible for their miseries, while also condemning the oppressive Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and paramilitary Basij units, alongside other security units that are on the ground suppressing the peaceful demonstrators.
Protests in Iran have to this day expanded to at least 282 cities. Over 750 people have been killed and more than 30,000 are arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). The names of 664 killed protesters have been published by the PMOI/MEK.
People in Tehran, Arak, Mahabad, Shiraz, Yazd, Izeh, Khorramabad, Karaj, and other cities, towns, and villages throughout Iran also marked this tradition.
Locals in the Shahrak-e Bagheri district of Tehran began chanting anti-regime slogans on Wednesday night, including:
“Death to Khamenei! Damned, be Khomeini!” “This is the year Seyed Ali (Khamenei) is overthrown!”
On Wednesday morning, retirees and pensioners of the regime’s Social Security Organization in Shush, southwest Iran, rallied outside the local governor’s office protesting high prices, inflation, low pensions, and other economic woes.
Pensioners and retirees are among the worst-hit segments of Iran’s society. They depend on government stipends to make ends meet, but the regime has refused to increase their pensions in correspondence with growing inflation and the depreciation of the national currency.
The government has long provided many hollow promises of increasing pensions. It was also supposed to settle unpaid pensions remaining from previous years. So far, it has yet to deliver on both demands.
Interestingly, the regime’s own media reported that The Social Security Investment Company (SHASTA), the financial institution that is supposed to fund retirees, has seen a significant increase in its profits in the past years. However, these profits have yet to materialize in the lives of pensioners and retirees.
“The Spring of the Iranian people’s democratic revolution towards freedom and popular sovereignty will advance and flourish. This year was the year of Iran’s revolution and revolutionary solutions targeting tyranny in all its forms, be it the dictatorship of the past or the current theocracy.
The slogan “Death to the oppressor, be it the Shah or the Supreme Leader!” became the call of Iran’s democratic revolution. Drawing an uncrossable line between two opposing fronts; the Iranian people on one side and the theocratic and monarchist fascisms on the other,” the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect explained.
“With a fighting spirit and revolutionary fervor, the people of Iran have left behind fundamentalism and retrogression of the tyrannical rules of both the Shah and the mullahs in the cold and darkness of winter, moving forward towards the spring of freedom. A spring where its blossoms, these young rebellious daughters and sons of Iran, flourish, fighting side by side, determined to pay the price with their sacrifice and stay in the streets to reclaim Iran,” Madam Rajavi added.
“Last year, Iran’s spring dawned through nationwide uprisings. The innocent death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th ignited a firestorm of anger, which rapidly spread to 280 cities across the nation. Presenting a glimpse into the readiness and fervor in society to bring about change. The status of Khamenei and the ruling theocracy has become significantly weaker, more vulnerable, and frail in the past year. It comes as no surprise that opportunists are seizing the moment, in hopes of being able to hijack Iran’s revolution, enchain its spirit and unleash a torrent of bloodshed and chaos,” she concluded.
Freedom-loving Iranians and supporters of the opposition PMOI/MEK rallied in Brussels on Monday for a large demonstration calling on the European Union to designate the regime’s IRGC as a terrorist organization, close the mullahs’ embassies in the Green Continent, and expel the regime’s agents from their soil.
This demonstration was held as the European Union Foreign Ministers were holding a meeting and discussing a range of issues, including Iran. Several Belgian and international dignitaries took part in the rally and delivered speeches in support of the Iranian people and their ongoing revolution, while also calling on the EU to blacklist the IRGC and shut down the Iranian regime’s embassies.
The protests in Iran began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.
She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.
MEK Resistance Units pay homage to the martyrs of Iran revolution on Nowruz