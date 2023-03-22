Industrious Brings New Fitness Franchise to Bellevue Market

The Washington-based fitness franchise launched just last year and is set to open its first franchise early 2024.

BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Industrious, a fitness company known for its industry-disrupting HALO fitness system , has just announced its very first franchise sold.The newest franchisees to join the Industrious network come from the brand’s very own executive team. Jeremy Donner, who serves as COO, together with his wife, penned the agreement in January and are taking on the Bellevue, Washington market. The Donner duo is currently seeking out a space in which to build their gym.Industrious first launched its franchise opportunity in 2022 after working with Atlanta-based company Franchise Marketing Systems to develop the franchise.The brand is unique amongst gyms, according to its website, thanks to its one-of-a-kind HALO system. “Each HALO comes with the exact same state-of-the-art equipment, approach to program workouts, and a class experience in the context of group fitness that is simply not feasible for other functional fitness gyms, or group fitness brands,” the website states.Franchisees gain the proven Industrious model, branding, lead generation funnels, Industrious 365 Marketing Program, and direct owner consultations. Three models are available for ownership: owner-operator, semi-absentee owner, and multi-unit owner.Industrious invites those who are interested in learning more information about their franchise opportunity to visit www.workhardlivefit.com/franchise ABOUT IndustriousIndustry-disrupting fitness concept Industrious is on a mission to show people how amazing their lives can be when enriched through hard work and improved fitness. The company offers nutrition coaching, body scans, personal training, group workouts, and HALO™, a 13 x 13 ft dedicated workout station. It was voted as one of the Top Brands in 2021 by the Franchise Journal. Visit www.workhardlivefit.com to learn more about current and upcoming locations and to find out first steps to franchise ownership.