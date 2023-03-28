KLEAN INDUSTRIES AND NIKOLA PARTNER TO CONVERT TRUCK FLEETS TO NIKOLA TRE FCEV & TO CO-DEVELOP GREEN HYDROGEN PROJECTS

Klean Industries and Nikola collaborate to encourage the adoption of Nikola Class 8 zero-emission vehicles.

Creating synergies for the adoption of battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles for use in resource recovery projects.

Hyla mobile refueling technologies and solutions.

Zero emission logistics are a key part of delivering holistic supply chain solutions that facilitate the development of the low-carbon hydrogen economy, with the goal of zero waste to landfill.