KLEAN INDUSTRIES AND NIKOLA PARTNER TO CONVERT TRUCK FLEETS TO NIKOLA TRE FCEV & TO CO-DEVELOP GREEN HYDROGEN PROJECTS
Klean Industries and Nikola collaborate to encourage the adoption of Nikola Class 8 zero-emission vehicles.
Creating synergies for the adoption of battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles for use in resource recovery projects.
Zero emission logistics are a key part of delivering holistic supply chain solutions that facilitate the development of the low-carbon hydrogen economy, with the goal of zero waste to landfill.
Klean Industries and Nikola Corporation announce the execution of an MOU to collaborate on the adoption of Nikola FCEV trucks and to develop H2 infrastructure.
The companies intend to collaborate and encourage the adoption of Nikola Class 8 zero-emission vehicles with Klean's partners, and feedstock suppliers, while also developing green hydrogen supply and dispensing infrastructure in the United States and Canada. Nikola will evaluate offtake opportunities from green hydrogen projects being developed by Klean and its partners involving hydroelectric, wind, and solar power in the Pacific Northwest and Canada. Utilizing Klean's green hydrogen, the companies will also work together to convert Klean's logistics partners' truck fleet to Nikola Class 8 zero-emission vehicles.
Both Klean and Nikola see a significant opportunity to collaborate on projects where Klean and its partners operate recycling, resource recovery, and waste-to-energy plants. This relationship is synergistic, as both parties see zero-emission logistics as a key part of delivering holistic supply chain solutions that facilitate the development of the low-carbon hydrogen economy, with the goal of zero waste to landfill. Additionally, this collaboration demonstrates the commitment of Klean, their logistic partners, and Nikola, to help decarbonize the transportation sector as hydrogen plays a crucial role in providing a solution for the global path to a zero-emission future in transportation.
"We believe Nikola's hydrogen-electric trucks are going to fundamentally change the ground transportation and logistics landscape. This exciting collaboration will create opportunities that will reinforce the importance of working together as we look to both deploy and develop a renewable hydrogen value chain. Developing clean energy projects with leading technology companies such as Nikola supports Klean's strategic focus and enables our respective companies to create a symbiosis between waste, resources, and energy, while simultaneously helping in the creation of a circular low carbon economy. Green hydrogen has the potential to completely transform the energy landscape and drive a cleaner, more sustainable future," said Jesse Klinkhamer, CEO of Klean Industries Inc.
"Klean’s vision of utilizing a green hydrogen fleet of trucks in their tire recycling ecosystem is a clear indication of the company's commitment to creating a better, more sustainable future. With its longer driving range and zero emissions, the Nikola Tre hydrogen electric vehicle is poised to revolutionize the trucking industry and change the way we think about transportation. Klean has already brought together like-minded partners to decarbonize their truck fleets which is a testament to their far-reaching commitment and deep knowledge of this sustainability space,” said Carey Mendes, Nikola, President Energy.
About Nikola Corporation
Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero tailpipe emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, via the HYLA brand, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.
For more information, visit www.nikolamotor.com
About Klean Industries
Klean Industries ("Klean") provides best-in-class technologies and solutions in the waste-to-value industry. Our international team of award-winning experts has decades of experience in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of the highest-quality equipment to convert waste streams into valuable energy and resources. Klean’s unique products and services are a result of combined knowledge in the design of recycling, resource recovery, waste management, and power generation projects. Our global project management expertise safeguards timelines and budgets enabling projects to be delivered in less time and at lower costs.
Klean uses proprietary technologies to rapidly develop projects that produce the highest quality fuels, recovered carbon blacks, and green hydrogen from various kinds of feedstocks. Our know-how and technical skills provide a specialization in building projects that use advanced thermal technologies such as pyrolysis, gasification, and carbonization, which convert end-of-life tires, waste plastics, and municipal solid waste into domestic energy, sustainable commodities, and new cleantech jobs. We create a symbiosis between waste, resources, and energy. Klean Industries is the link between the low carbon, circular economy, and the goal of zero waste to landfill.
For more information, visit www.kleanindustries.com or follow us on:
