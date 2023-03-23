Kris Kelly Foundation Gets Support From Celebrity Animal Lovers

Kris Kelly and her beloved Ava Kris Kelly’s blockbuster memoir

Kristine Kelly is not just an animal rights activist. She’s also a card carrying SAG member and a bestselling author.

I never met an animal I didn’t like but I can’t say the same about people.” — Doris Day

HOLLYWOOD , CA, USA, March 23, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- . Kristine Kelly has been an animal rights activist for over 20 years. With her iconic organization, The Kris Kelly Foundation , this part time Hollywood actress turned her attentions to rescuing and finding homes for countless mistreated animals. This 40ish petite blonde looks more like a movie star than an animal rescue worker but her sweet disposition quickly calms you and makes you listen to what she has to say. Now many celebrities are starting to listen. One in particular is actor Steve Comisar Comisar has been a Hollywood actor since his early teens. He is also a reformed con man trying to redeem himself for the fraudulent conduct that landed him in prison. When he was released in 2017 it was very difficult to reignite his once promising acting career. So Comisar turned his attention to giving back and making amends by donating products and services to the less fortunate and needy. While browsing through Facebook Comisar ran into Kelly's professional page and decided to find out what he could do to help. So Comisar donated money to purchase dog and cat food for the poor scared animals in her shelter.Comisar had front row tickets to a sold out performance of The Lion King at the Pantages theater in Hollywood and offered to take Kelly. Comisar says, "At first she said yes then she called back to cancel because she didn't want to leave one of her sick rescue dogs Ava alone. Now that's dedication. Kris is definitely someone I am proud to know and I'd do anything I can to help her and her great organization. It's interesting how you can meet someone out of the blue and find out you have so much in common with them. She's a beautiful person inside and out."Besides being a movie actress and a famous animal rights activist, Kelly is the author of the blockbuster memoir, Fame to Fur. The books are flying off the shelves and there's no wonder why. Her writing flows easily and begs you keep reading. Impossible to put down, the book takes you on Kelly's own person journey from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood to the painful but extremely rewarding work of being an activist and a voice for the animals.While Kelly is up at the crack of dawn every day to feed her hungry residents, Comisar will be getting ready to send a lucky ten year old boy and his father to a live television taping of WWE SmackDown on Friday evening, March 31, at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. These VIP ringside seats include the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony and a meet and greet with the WWE Superstars. This is just one day away from Wrestlemania weekend. The little boy is so excited he can't stop talking about it.Both Kelly and Comisar feel it is their ambition in life to help others. Comisar's manager says, "I always tell Steven to help people who can't ever pay you back. That's true giving. And hopefully a kind A-lister will feel compassion for Steven and help him book a few decent acting roles to get his career back on track again. Then he can buy Kris a brand new kennel and a pink Bentley. I've never met two people who are so dedicated and committed into giving back."

