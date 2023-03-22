On the Occasion of Ramadan

I wish a peaceful Ramadan to all those observing the holy month.

For Muslims here in the United States and abroad, Ramadan is a sacred period of prayer and reflection, celebrating with family and community, and remembering and serving those less fortunate with compassion and openness.

It is also a time to act on our collective responsibility to help those in need, including those stricken by poverty, persecution, conflict, and natural disaster. Muslims worldwide will also commemorate this month through acts of service in their communities. In this spirit, many of our embassies and consulates abroad will host iftars and other events to share in the month’s beautiful traditions and demonstrate our commitment to promoting social cohesion, inclusion, and diversity within our communities. These conversations support our shared hope for the peace and dignity of all people.

We express deep appreciation for our longstanding partnerships with diverse communities across the Muslim world and remain committed to promoting religious freedom for all, both at home and abroad. I wish the 1.8 billion Muslims around the world Ramadan Kareem.