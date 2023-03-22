Transportation Seals Market Size Expected to Reach US$ 18.9 Billion by 2028

The global transportation seals market size reached US$ 13.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 18.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.72% during 2023-2028. driven by rising product utilization to ensure secure and efficient operations of vehicles and equipment.

Transportation seals are essential components that bridge the gap between two mating surfaces in different transportation systems, such as planes, trains, buses, trucks, and ships. Some common transportation seals include O-rings, gaskets, V-rings, lips, flange, bonded glands, and shafts. They are manufactured using metals, composites, thermoplastics, and various elastomers like nitrile rubber, silicon, and fluorocarbon. They also improve the efficiency of systems, increase safety, extend service life, and reduce maintenance costs while lowering emissions and enhancing fuel efficiency. As a result, transportation seals find extensive applications in different parts of transportation systems, including cylinder heads, exhaust systems, engines, pumps, transmissions, and intake manifolds, to prevent fluid leakage and protect system components from contaminants, such as dust and dirt.

Transportation Seals Market Trends:

The market primarily driven by rising product utilization to ensure secure and efficient operations of vehicles and equipment. Moreover, increasing global and in-land trade activities through various transportation methods, such as container ships, trucks, airplanes, and railways, is positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the surging adoption of transportation seals, which not only improves fuel efficiency and reduces harmful gas emissions but also prevents leakage of harmful chemicals into the environment due to rising environmental awareness, has catalyzed market growth. Furthermore, the integration of three-dimensional (3D) printing technology, which produces gaskets, O-rings, and custom seals with complex geometries, saving time, reducing costs, and improving production rates, is contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including increasing investments in research and development (R&D), rising demand for high-performance transportation seals to improve fuel efficiency, and favorable government initiatives to reduce harmful emissions, are also anticipated to drive the market further.

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



Type Insights:

Lip Seals

Gaskets

O-Ring

Others

Material Insights:

Elastomers Seals

Thermoplastics

Metal Seals

Motion Insights:

Static Seals

Linear Seals

Rotary Seals

End Use Insights:

Aerospace

Automotive

Rail

Marine

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

AB SKF

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Cooper Standard Automotive Inc.

Freudenberg & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft

Hutchinson SA (TotalEnergies SE)

Meccanotecnica Umbra S.p.A

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Tenneco Inc.

Trelleborg AB

