TexasElectricService.com Introduces the Texas Two-Step Carbon/Renewable Grid Mix™ to help customers understand products
"We're committed to helping Texans save on electricity rates. With rates dropping by over 2.5 cents per kWh since December, we expect even more savings." - TexasElectricService.com”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNTIED STATES, March 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TexasElectricService.com is introducing a new way to help consumers understand electricity products in Texas. Since utility providers that deliver electricity to your home cannot filter out green energy from carbon-based sources, Texas relies on a grid mix. We call this mix the Texas Two-Step Carbon/Renewable Grid Mix™, which is based on ERCOT's breakdown of energy use by fuel source on the grid in 2021. This consisted of 61 percent fossil fuel sources, 28 percent wind and solar sources, and the remainder from a combination of other sources that varies from day to day. At Texas Electric Service, we offer both green electricity products, which comprise of wind and solar power, as well as carbon-based products, which still form the foundation of the Texas grid. The decision on which option to choose is entirely up to the customer.
"Texas Electric Service is seeing electricity rates falling, and with that, our commitment to helping Houston, Dallas, and Fort Worth residents save money on their electricity rates is strong!" said CEO Jon Langley. "Since December, we have seen rates drop by more 2.5 cents per kWh and expect to see rates fall even more." With more than 20 years of experience in the Texas deregulated electricity market, TexasElectricService.com has become a trusted source for affordable and reliable Dallas electricity, Houston electricity plans, and all of Texas.
Texas residents and businesses in deregulated markets have the Power to Choose their electricity provider, which means they can shop for the best deals and find the plan that meets their needs. Texas Electric Service simplifies this process by providing a platform where customers can compare rates and plans from different providers. Customers can shop by rate, contract length, electric provider, wind, solar energy, and more.
Before the deregulation of the energy market in Texas, large companies and cities had a monopoly on energy production and distribution. This resulted in limited choices and high electricity rates for consumers. With deregulation, competition among electricity providers has increased, leading to lower rates and more options for customers.
