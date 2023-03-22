NAAMTA Global Announces Medical Transport Accreditation for Survival Flight Inc.
Survival Flight eagerly embraces the NAAMTA’s Continuous Compliance and Commitment Program which supports efforts for quality and safety management, internal assessments, and improvement processes.”BATESVILLE, ARKANSAS, USS, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After an extensive independent, external evaluation of administrative documentation, flight operations, medical practices, and facilities, Survival Flight Inc. is awarded accreditation for its rotor- and fixed-wing programs by the National Accreditation Alliance of Medical Transport Applications (NAAMTA Global).
— Andy Arthurs
NAAMTA’s Accreditation program is built on standards that focus on quality patient care and the safety of the transports for all involved. The accreditation process is founded upon providing service-based consultative and educational processes and presenting best practices to help an organization improve its care and services.
NAAMTA Global verified their compliance through employee interviews, on-site evaluations, and process reviews, all of which were conducted using ISO 9001:2015 auditing guidelines. Through the accreditation application and site auditing procedures, Survival Flight demonstrated compliance to the medical transport accreditation standards.
Survival Flight’s Executive team and base personnel keenly expressed the company’s goal to make the accreditation a launching point in the recognition of compliance and the drive for continuing and improving safety and quality in all departments.
Andy Arthur’s, Survival Flight’s Vice President of EMS Services commented, “Survival Flight eagerly embraces the NAAMTA’s Continuous Compliance and Commitment Program which supports efforts for quality management, assessments, and improvement processes.” Amy Arndt, NAAMTA’s Operations Director states, “as each employee takes a personnel interest and a positive step toward safety, quality, and improvement procedures, everyone benefits.”
NAAMTA Global’s Medical Transport accreditation is recognized as a symbol of quality by industry peers, third-party payers, medical organizations, liability insurance companies, state and federal agencies, and the public. In addition to the accreditation, Survival Flight joins the NAAMTA Alliance and is eager to participate in the NAAMTA Alliance.
The Alliance unifies accredited organizations in the vanguard of continuous improvement through the sharing of education, experiences, and the skills of each member working to improve patient care and cultivating an environment of safety.
“At Survival Flight, we’re always looking out for the safety of our patients, pilots and crews,” Survival Flight CEO Chris Millard said. “We want to do everything we can to foster a culture of excellence and safety and the NAAMTA Global Accreditation is proof that our efforts have been meaningful. This third-party audit confirms our prioritization of safety is clear and will continue to be demonstrated.”
Roylen Griffin, NAAMTA Executive Director states, “Survival Flight’s determination for this professional achievement points to the same driving force their employees have to reach their patients, use their skills and expertise to treat and deliver them to their destination, using the safest possible means.”
About NAAMTA Global
NAAMTA Global is a worldwide accreditation standard-bearer for the medical transport, medical escort, helicopter hoist medical transport, and helicopter hoist industries.
NAAMTA offers procedures that include guidelines for developing a system focused on transport safety, patient care, quality management, and continuous improvement. NAAMTA is recognized around the world for its ISO 9001:2015 QMS certification and the implementation of quality practices in its accreditation program.
NAAMTA’s certified QMS is audited annually by PRI Registrar, an ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board-approved Registrar.
Through a dynamic approach to auditing and an array of web-based reporting and learning tools, NAAMTA distinguishes itself as an accreditation source in providing member services and improving medical transport and helicopter hoist industry practices.
About Survival Flight
Survival Flight is a premier emergency medical transportation company. Survival Flight is headquartered in Arkansas and has 19 bases in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, Tennessee and Oklahoma. Each base provides life-saving treatment and critical care every day.
Survival Flight operates its own operational control center staffed 24/7 with operational control staff and certified meteorologists. In addition to both helicopters and a fixed-wing aircraft, Survival Flight also operates ground EMS services in some areas.
Media Contacts:
Survival Flight
Ryan Stubenrauch
Rstubenrauch@Survivalflightinc.com
Roylen Griffin
NAAMTA Global
+1 801-756-7215
support@naamta.com