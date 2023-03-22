RICHARD BURNS: A SECOND CHANCE TO LIFE
Author Richard Burns presents a novel about dying and living in his sequel book called Live or Die: Act II.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Another day gives people another chance of life to live and make it better. Live or Die: Act II author Richard Burns thinks so too. It is a narrative about the author experiencing death due to a cerebral hemorrhage and being declared dead at the age of thirty-eight. But miraculously, he survived and regained consciousness. A story about dying and living—a tale of second chances in life. It's written in the hopes that it will inspire optimism in all its readers no matter where they are in the world.
Richard (Dick) Burns has over forty years of experience in management, sales, and promotion for television, advertising, and public relations. Burns is widely recognized in the industry for his knowledge of retail marketing.
A story of 20- plus years of work with medical professionals, hospitals; and survivors of critical illnesses (stroke, cancer, heart , etc.) around the country. It's a story or hope and practical advice for survivors and their families. It is about life and the values that develop with each step the author took to help heal others. The book is a roadmap to recovery.
Phil Bolos, an Amazon reviewer rated the book 5.0 out of 5 stars, he tells readers that Live or Die: Act II is fast and witty. "The terror that comes from coming that close to death would be enough to push anyone to make changes in their life, but what the author did is so poetic and amazing that it needed to be put down on paper. Fans of memoirs will greatly enjoy this fast and witty read," he added.
Live or Die: Act II is the sequel after, Live or Die: A Stroke of Good Luck. Make every chance worthwhile by purchasing Live or Die: Act II on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other digital bookstores worldwide!
