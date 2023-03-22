New models of CO2 Laser Marking Machines are Now Available at LasersOnly.com

Lasers Only, a leading provider of industrial laser equipment, is excited to announce the availability of RF CO2 laser marking machines in their online store.

The RF CO2 laser engraving equipment at Lasers Only is designed with cutting-edge technology and built with high-quality, reliable components, allowing for high-precision and consistent marking results. The device relies on a high-speed galvanometer scanner to ensure fast, accurate marking, even on curved or uneven surfaces, and a stable, long-lasting laser source for efficient operation. The machines also have a user-friendly interface and are easy to operate, making them suitable for beginners and experienced users.

"We are thrilled to add RF CO2 laser marking machines to our product line and provide our customers with another reliable marking solution," said Andrew Peterson, the CEO at Lasers Only. "These machines are perfect for a wide range of industries such as manufacturing, automotive, medical, and jewelry making, to name a few. We are confident that our customers will benefit greatly from these machines' versatility and precision."

Top features of CO2 Laser Marking Machines:

Extended Lifespan: The RF CO2 laser source lasts over 45,000 hours, which is equivalent to 6 years of continuous use.

Durable Design: The RF CO2 lasers come in a sturdy metal case that encloses imported glass tubes. This non-breakable case design ensures durability and reliability.

Efficient Cooling: The air cooling system in RF CO2 lasers guarantees stable and trouble-free operation for an extended period, which is a superior technology over CO2 glass tube lasers that use water cooling, requiring a water chiller, an additional device, and CO2 glass tubes are less stable laser source.

High Beam Quality: The RF CO2 laser generates a spot size of 0.07mm, over three times smaller than the glass tube CO2 laser that produces a 0.25mm spot. This results in high precision, minimal thermal diffusion, and the capability to engrave or cut delicate works with exceptional accuracy.

Improved Stability: The RF tube, powered by a low-voltage power supply, is a fully sealed metal tube, eliminating the risks and drawbacks associated with using unstable domestic glass tubes and high-voltage power of 10,000V.

Faster Operation: The galvo scanner technology in RF CO2 laser machines ensures quick operation, making them ideal for various applications.

Lasers Only offer RF CO2 laser marking machines with different power output to meet customer requirements. Our customers can choose between 30W CO2 or 45W CO2 laser machines or request a more powerful device that best fits customers needs. In addition, Lasers Only offers exceptional technical support to ensure customers get the most out of their investments.

About Lasers Only:

Lasers Only is a leading provider of laser marking, engraving, cutting, and cleaning machines in the United States. The company offers various equipment catering to the manufacturing, jewelry-making, automotive, and medical industries. Lasers Only Corp. is committed to providing high-quality products and excellent customer service to meet the customers' evolving needs.