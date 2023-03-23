[Latest] Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 112 Bn By 2030
The Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market was estimated at USD 71 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 112 Bn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 4% between 2022 and 2030.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market was estimated at USD 71 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 112 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 4% between 2022 and 2030.
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market: Overview
Healthcare personnel who operate in dangerous conditions are more susceptible to illness and infection. As a result, using protective equipment as a preventative step is essential. Aside from that, the populace working in various industries may be harmed by chemicals, biohazards, radiation, heat, currents, and other similar things. As a result, worker safety and sustainability are now essential components of many industries. The personal protective equipment (PPE) market is gaining from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, NIOSH, and EPA amendments to strict laws and guidance for companies on the mandatory use of PPE.
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market: Growth Drivers
Rising workplace fatalities, stricter government regulations, increased public awareness of personal safety, and technological advancements in PPE materials are some key drivers bolstering the global market for personal protective equipment.
Numerous public and corporate organizations, like the International Labour Organization and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, establish strict rules for using personal protection equipment at work as workplace accidents rise. This has given the PPE market a significant boost, and the trend will likely continue in the coming years.
Personal protection equipment is increasingly finding its way into sectors like healthcare, petrochemicals, power production, and firefighting. In addition, the use of PPE by healthcare professionals when interacting with patients is now required by almost all governments and regulatory agencies worldwide. During the projection period, the growth of these end-user industries will fuel demand for personal protective equipment.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market size was valued at around USD 71 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 112 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Personal protection equipment (PPE) is a category of safety items that includes protective gear, helmets, gloves, goggles, face shields, masks, and more. Its purpose is to shelter the wearer’s body from harm or disease at work. They have grown to be in-demand pieces of equipment for raising workplace safety across numerous industries.
D) Infections and injuries are more likely to occur in people working in dangerous conditions. Therefore, they need the appropriate protective gear to lessen exposure to risks. One of the critical factors driving personal protective equipment sales is this. The use of personal protective equipment (PPE) shields employees from dangers like chemicals, biohazards, radiation, heat, currents, etc.
E) PPE’s broad range of applications, particularly in the construction and healthcare industries, is anticipated to fuel expansion in the worldwide PPE market’s revenue. Additionally, there is a higher risk of spreading dangerous infections when using medical equipment like X-rays and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machines. PPE kits are used in these situations to inhibit the spread of diseases and infections.
Regional Landscape
Due to regulatory bodies like OSHA, growing public awareness of personal safety, the rapid expansion of the healthcare sector, and technological advancements, North America will continue to hold the dominant position in the global market for personal protection equipment.
Personal protection equipment is becoming widely used in developed countries like the United States due to strict regulatory policies and a rise in workplace deaths. As a result, the majority of end-use industries in these areas promote the use of personal protection equipment by employees.
Major industry players in North America are always coming up with new ideas and producing durable personal protection equipment from recyclable and biodegradable materials. Therefore, they can reduce the possibility of environmental pollution owing to this.
Key Players
3M Company
Ansell Limited
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.
Lakeland Industries Inc.
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Honeywell International Inc.
E I du Pont de Nemours and Co. (DuPont)
uvex safety
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
MSA Safety Inc.
The Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market is segmented as follows:
By Product
Head Protection
Face Protection
Eye Protection
Fall Protection
Hearing Protection
Protective Clothing
Protective Footwear
Respiratory Protection
Hand Protection
Others
By End-use
Construction
Oil & Gas
Pharmaceuticals
Mining
Manufacturing
Chemicals
Transportation
Food
Healthcare
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
