Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,398 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,604 in the last 365 days.

BCS Concrete Structures proves how its safety culture goes beyond policies and procedures

Scissor Lift Training & Safety Classes - BCS Concrete Structures

Image of a scissor lift training session at BCS Concrete Structures.

Commercial industry leader BCS Concrete Structures recently announced the top reasons for their company’s influential safety culture.

MUSTANG RIDGE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial industry leader BCS Concrete Structures recently announced the top reasons for their company’s influential safety culture, earning them the title of “best in class.” The following list is featured in their most recent news post on the commercial concrete contractor's website.

Improvements, Not Perfection.

BCS's safety culture heavily acknowledges the need for improvement over perfection. Their goal is to praise workers who excel in problem-solving when improving safety standards.

No Shortcuts.

Based on data from the previous year, BCS has seen how many incidents involve shortcuts that often lead to dangerous bad habits and even injury accidents. As a result, the company encourages its workers to be on the lookout for these bad practices and correct them when needed.

Everyone Is a Safety Professional

BCS states that the only way for safety issues to be prevented and resolved is if everyone is educated on safety rules and corrects those who fail to practice the same safety measures. This ensures that everyone on the jobsite becomes a safety professional.

Understanding the Role of the Safety Team

BCS concrete structures also understand the safety team's importance and effectiveness when a larger group is present at the jobsite. This helps make significantly reduce the risk of injuries.

Study Near Misses

While BCS reported seeing improvements in safety throughout 2022, the concrete company has since continuously studied these trends and effectively implemented new solutions to further improve safety measures.

BCS Concrete Structure states that its safety culture is continuously being developed and improved based on client requirements, changes in OSHA standards, and jobsite activities with frequent injuries.

The commercial concrete subcontractor is expected to welcome new workers into this effective safety culture through new training courses in both safety and operations.

To learn more about BCS safety and to read the full article, visit their website here.

About BCS Concrete Structures

BCS Concrete Structures is a turnkey concrete subcontractor operating primarily in Greater Central Texas. BCS plans, schedules, and creates reliable concrete structures for our clients. Their mission is to build lasting relationships with their customers that lead to building projects that also last. Visit https://bcsaustin.com.

Todd Smith
BCS Concrete Structures
+1 737-414-3994
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

BCS Concrete Structures proves how its safety culture goes beyond policies and procedures

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more