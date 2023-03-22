BCS Concrete Structures proves how its safety culture goes beyond policies and procedures
Commercial industry leader BCS Concrete Structures recently announced the top reasons for their company’s influential safety culture.MUSTANG RIDGE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial industry leader BCS Concrete Structures recently announced the top reasons for their company’s influential safety culture, earning them the title of “best in class.” The following list is featured in their most recent news post on the commercial concrete contractor's website.
Improvements, Not Perfection.
BCS's safety culture heavily acknowledges the need for improvement over perfection. Their goal is to praise workers who excel in problem-solving when improving safety standards.
No Shortcuts.
Based on data from the previous year, BCS has seen how many incidents involve shortcuts that often lead to dangerous bad habits and even injury accidents. As a result, the company encourages its workers to be on the lookout for these bad practices and correct them when needed.
Everyone Is a Safety Professional
BCS states that the only way for safety issues to be prevented and resolved is if everyone is educated on safety rules and corrects those who fail to practice the same safety measures. This ensures that everyone on the jobsite becomes a safety professional.
Understanding the Role of the Safety Team
BCS concrete structures also understand the safety team's importance and effectiveness when a larger group is present at the jobsite. This helps make significantly reduce the risk of injuries.
Study Near Misses
While BCS reported seeing improvements in safety throughout 2022, the concrete company has since continuously studied these trends and effectively implemented new solutions to further improve safety measures.
BCS Concrete Structure states that its safety culture is continuously being developed and improved based on client requirements, changes in OSHA standards, and jobsite activities with frequent injuries.
The commercial concrete subcontractor is expected to welcome new workers into this effective safety culture through new training courses in both safety and operations.
About BCS Concrete Structures
BCS Concrete Structures is a turnkey concrete subcontractor operating primarily in Greater Central Texas. BCS plans, schedules, and creates reliable concrete structures for our clients. Their mission is to build lasting relationships with their customers that lead to building projects that also last. Visit https://bcsaustin.com.
