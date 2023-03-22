Rentz’ Self-Help Book Gets Raving Reviews
A Story of a Woman Whose Faith Shaken, Gets its Much-Needed RecommendationsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Judy Rentz’ book entitled “Fighting to Survive” deserves so much more. Published in 2021, the book was out during the CoVid Pandemic. This time, it finally gets its much-deserved attention and recognition from book experts, IndieReview and Pacific Book Reviews. Adding to that, the Hollywood Book Reviews also posted their own review of the book, an addition to the long list of positive reviews of the book.
Allison Walker of the renowned Hollywood Book Reviews (HBR) writes, “Judy Rentz’s yard is no doubt the envy of her entire neighborhood. A natural-born designer and gardener, Rentz spends her days turning her home into a little paradise on Earth. Her natural eye for landscape catches the attention of her neighbors and soon Rentz finds herself happily decorating their yards, as well as that of her church!”
The book reviewing company goes on to say that in 2007, Rentz’s life came to a catastrophic, screeching halt. Her body is wracked and rung with indescribable pain. “The woman who once worked outdoors for most of the day suddenly finds herself bedridden with an insatiable and inconsolable agony. Although she doesn’t have a name for it yet, Rentz is suffering from Pudendal Nerve Neuralgia and Entrapment,” Walker writes.
Other than the professional book reviewing companies who gave the book high ratings, buyers on Amazon have also given the book a 5-star. Barry King, a verified Amazon buyer says, “I liked that from the very beginning, she was extremely transparent. Being non-fiction, I realize this was not meant to be a page-turner, but I myself felt compelled to read it through fully on the first day!”
Walker says that Rentz’ memoir “Fighting to Survive” is a much-needed insight into the daily life of a survivor of Pudendal Nerve Neuralgia and Entrapment. “Rentz’s book may be the story someone desperately needs to name their disease, it may be a beacon of hope to other sufferers, it may in fact, be the window God opens for someone else,” she ends.
“I write this to let you know we "sufferers" now have help,” Rentz says. “Six and a half years I lay in gripping, deathly pain, but praise God, help came. Read on, you can also be helped if this is your story,” she says.
Rentz expressed her being a country girl. However, with her husband's job with JC Penney Co. she has moved from one side of the country to the other. “I’ve seen so much and learned to meet people from all locations in the world. We had a great time showing our two children some wonderful sights in this amazing country!” she added.
Determined to accomplish a great job in life. Rentz was a property manager of 626 affluent condominiums in Atlanta, Georgia, and named most outstanding manager in the city by the property owners.
“Fighting to Survive” is now available on Amazon and other digital distribution channels worldwide.
