[Latest] Global Electrical Insulation Materials Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 17 Billion By 2030.

The Electrical Insulation Materials Market was at US$ 9.5 Bn in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 17 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 6.5% between 2022 - 2030.

According to the study, The Global Electrical Insulation Materials Market was estimated at USD 9.5 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 17 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% between 2022 and 2030.

Electrical Insulation Materials Market : Overview

The demand for electrical insulating materials is rising in the energy, automotive, and construction industries. In addition, the growth of electrification in developing nations like China and India has raised the demand for electrical insulating materials as more and more power plants are being built, which is driving the market. Insulated wires that can tolerate high voltage levels are also necessary to manufacture microchips. Additionally, higher insulator manufacturing rates will be required due to the world’s numerous areas’ accelerated growth of wire distribution networks.Electrical Insulation Materials Market: Growth DriversThe primary energy source for many processes employed worldwide is electrical. One of the key factors driving the market for electricity, which is the need for electrical insulating materials, is the increasing adoption of electrical equipment in both home and industrial applications. The International Energy Agency projects that the energy demand will increase by over 5% in 2021 and 4% in 2022. India’s power demand is anticipated to increase by 8–8.5% in 2022, according to ICRA Ltd. Additionally, India’s energy demand climbed by 12.7% to 707 billion units between April 2021 and September 2021. One of the critical elements driving India’s increasing industrialization is the demand for energy, which in turn is going to the need for electrical insulation materials.Energy Insulation materials utilized in producing various electrical components include thermoplastics, ceramics, thermosets, and porcelain. Power transformers, distribution transformers, electrical motors and generators, wires and cables, switchgear, batteries, circuit breakers, shackles, pin insulators, and other components are made from these materials. These parts are widely employed in infrastructure-related projects like residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. During the projection period, the market for electrical insulating materials will be driven by the expansion of safety measures and the increased installation of safety components in the construction sector.

Key Insights:

A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Electrical Insulation Materials market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.5% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

B) In terms of revenue, the Electrical Insulation Materials market size was valued at around USD 9.5 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 17 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

C) The demand to conserve energy and reduce power losses when using various electrical equipment is growing, boosting the global market for electrical insulating materials. In addition, it is anticipated that replacing outdated and worn-out electrical insulation materials with new insulation materials will support sales of electrical insulation materials.D) Electric vehicles are expected to overtake conventional fuel-powered automobiles in the following years. It is anticipated that the increased manufacturing of electric cars to comply with environmental standards and shifting customer demand would fuel the demand for electrical insulation materials.E) The expansion of the power-producing industries and the rise in global electricity consumption have contributed to a steady increase in the demand for insulating materials. In recent years, energy needs have significantly increased in some regions, including Africa.

Regional Landscape

With a revenue share of over 40% in 2021, the Asia Pacific region led the market for electrical insulation materials, and it is expected to continue to rule over the forecast period (2022-2030). The market expansion for electrical insulation materials in the Asia Pacific area is driven by prominent producers such as Nitto Denko Corporation, DuPont Teijin Films, and Vitar Insulation Manufacturers Ltd.

The demand for electrical insulating materials is also fueled by the region's expanding manufacturing of thermosets and thermoplastics and its abundant supply of raw materials. In addition, the expansion of the area is being aided by rising investments in the energy industry as well as China’s and India’s accelerating industrialization. In India, the manufacturing sector is anticipated to develop by 12.5% in 2021–2022; mining and quarrying by 14.3%; construction by 10.7%; and electricity, gas, and water supply by 8.5%. Therefore, over the projection period, the demand for electrical insulating materials will be driven by the increase in these industries.

Key Players

Dupont
Weidmann (WICOR Group)
Elantas Electrical Insulation
Krempel
Pucaro (ABB)
3M
Toray
Von Roll
Sichuan EM Technology
Nitto Denko Corporation
ISOVOLTA AG
Suzhou Taihu
Axalta (The Carlyle Group)
Suzhou Jufeng
Zhejiang Rongtai

The Electrical Insulation Materials Market is segmented as follows:

By Type
Glass Insulator
Polymer Insulator
Porcelain Insulator

By Material
Thermoplastics
Thermosets
Fiber Glass
Mica
Cellulose
Cotton & Others

By Voltage
High Voltage
Medium Voltage
Low Voltage

By Application
Transformers and Bushings
Rotating Machines
Cables and Transmission Lines
Surge Protector and Circuit Breaker
Others

By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa About Us

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

Custom Market Insights provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.