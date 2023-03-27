Important Data Trends and Predictions for 2023 to be Revealed at WWDVC

Sonny Rivera is a Keynote Speaker for WWDVC 2023 Attendees at a Session Stoweflake Resort and Spa

DataVaultAlliance Announces Keynote Session on Data Analytics Trends for World Wide Data Vault Consortium 2023

Business and Technical leaders, especially C-levels, as well as Directors, Business-focused technical leaders, and data architects would certainly be interested in these predictions” — Sanjay Pande, Co-Founder, DVA

ST. ALBANS, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DataVaultAlliance is pleased to announce the keynote speaker for the opening day of general conference sessions at the 2023 World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC). Senior Analytics Evangelist at ThoughtSpot Sonny Rivera will deliver the session, titled, “2023 Most Important Data Trends and Predictions.” According to a spokesperson for WWDVC, “Sonny Rivera’s more than 25 years of experience delivering data solutions that drive business value and increase speed to insights gives him qualifications to deliver this highly informative talk that will prove useful to anyone in the data analytics industry.”

According to the WWDVC website, this keynote promises facts about the state of the data analytics industry today, such as numbers on how companies are allocating resources towards security and data initiatives. Rivera will also provide insights to help attendees reconsider how they are positioning their own 2023 data initiatives. The goal of this session is to share perspective on where enterprises are headed with data initiatives in 2023, best practices, and predictions such as:

- A faltering economy fuels investments in data and analytics

- Data fluency becomes a boardroom and national mandate

- Data mesh outpaces Data Fabric

- FinOps gains ground as cloud costs blow budgets

This keynote session is the first of the technical sessions at WWDVC 2023, a conference centered around Data Vault as a data warehousing and analytics solution. The rest of the week will be filled with sessions, vendor exhibits, networking, and more. The World Wide Data Vault Consortium, which meets annually in Stowe, Vermont, USA, is a community of data professionals who are passionate about data warehousing and data management. Its annual conference brings together leading experts and practitioners to share their knowledge and experience in a collaborative environment. For more information and to register, visit https://wwdvc.com/.