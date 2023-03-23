[Latest] Global Electric Kick Scooter Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 6 Billion By 2030, At 10% CAGR
The Electric Kick Scooter Market was at US$ 3 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 6 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 10% between 2022 and 2030.
The Global Electric Kick Scooter Market was estimated at USD 3 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 10% between 2022 and 2030.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Electric Kick Scooter Market was estimated at USD 3 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 10% between 2022 and 2030.
— Custom Market Insights
Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=20035
Electric Kick Scooter Market: Overview
Kick scooters powered by electricity are sustainable transportation options since they are environmentally beneficial. Kick scooters have become a viable option for urban commuting in recent years. This can be due to their modern design and simplicity of usage. Over the projection period, the market for kick scooters is anticipated to benefit from rapid improvements in electric scooter-sharing.
Electric Kick Scooter Market: Growth Drivers
TDue to rising public concern over carbon and greenhouse gas emissions, the market for electric kick scooters has a tremendous potential to expand between 2022 and 2030. Furthermore, the demand for electric kick scooters is also greatly influenced by the expanding acceptance of electric automobiles and more knowledge of the environmental benefits of these vehicles. Another factor boosting the market expansion for electric kick scooters is the rising use of sharing services and technological advancements in creating solar-powered electric cars. Additionally, kick scooters have become a viable alternative for urban transportation in recent years, contributing to the market’s substantial rise throughout the aforementioned projected period.
However, some restrictions on the market for electric kick scooters could prevent its potential growth. These restrictions include the high cost of manufacturing and maintaining the electric scooters, while the absence of clear operating instructions for kick scooters could threaten the market’s expansion during the forecast above period.
Report URL: : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/electric-kick-scooters-market/
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Electric Kick Scooter market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 10% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Electric Kick Scooter market size was valued at around USD 3 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) IBased on battery segmentation, the lithium-ion battery segment was estimated to hold the maximum market share in 2021.
D) The 36V segment was the top revenue-generating category based on voltage segmentation in 2021.
E) Based on geography/region, the Asia Pacific region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.
Press Release For Electric Kick Scooter Market : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/press-releases/electric-kick-scooter-market-size/
Regional Landscape
The market for electric kick scooters in North America is anticipated to emerge as a very lucrative local industry due to the rising demand for an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional transportation and the quickly expanding charging infrastructure. During the next eight years, an incremental but steady shift toward electric kick scooters for short distances will likely result in broader acceptance.
Additionally, the industry is expected to expand shortly due to rising consumer awareness and acceptance and the need to reduce carbon emissions by replacing the scooters now on the market with electric alternatives.
In 2022, the Asia Pacific region dominated the global market for electric kick scooters with a revenue share of more than 70.0%. The presence of several OEMs, including Xiaomi, Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd., YADEA Technology Group Co., and SEGWAY INC., in China is attributed to expanding the local market.
Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=20035
Key Players
Micro Mobility Systems AG
Bird Rides Inc.
Golabs Inc.
Segway Inc.
AKTIVO Scooter
IconBIT Limited
Razor LLC
GOVECS AG
Xiaomi Corporation
SWAGTRON
YADEA Technology Group Co. Ltd
VOI Technology
Spin
Niu International
The Electric Kick Scooter Market is segmented as follows:
By Battery
Lead Based
Lithium Ion
Nickel Based
By Voltage
Greater than 48V
48V
36V
Below 24V
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=20035
Take a Look at our other Reports:
Global Smart Polymer Market 2022–2030 : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/smart-polymer-market/
Global Recycled PET Market 2022–2030 : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/recycled-pet-market/
Global Industrial Electrification Market 2022–2030 : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/industrial-electrification-market/
Global Health and Fitness Club Market 2022–2030 : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/health-and-fitness-club-market/
Global Indoor Cycling Market 2022–2030 : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/indoor-cycling-market/
About Us
Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.
Custom Market Insights provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.
Get a sample of the report:https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=20035
Contact Us
Joel John
Custom Market Insights
+1 801-639-9061
joel@custommarketinsights.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube