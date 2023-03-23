[Latest] Global Electric Kick Scooter Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 6 Billion By 2030, At 10% CAGR

The Electric Kick Scooter Market was at US$ 3 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 6 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 10% between 2022 and 2030.

The Global Electric Kick Scooter Market was estimated at USD 3 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 10% between 2022 and 2030.”
According to the study, The Global Electric Kick Scooter Market was estimated at USD 3 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 10% between 2022 and 2030.

Electric Kick Scooter Market: Overview

Kick scooters powered by electricity are sustainable transportation options since they are environmentally beneficial. Kick scooters have become a viable option for urban commuting in recent years. This can be due to their modern design and simplicity of usage. Over the projection period, the market for kick scooters is anticipated to benefit from rapid improvements in electric scooter-sharing.

Electric Kick Scooter Market: Growth Drivers

TDue to rising public concern over carbon and greenhouse gas emissions, the market for electric kick scooters has a tremendous potential to expand between 2022 and 2030. Furthermore, the demand for electric kick scooters is also greatly influenced by the expanding acceptance of electric automobiles and more knowledge of the environmental benefits of these vehicles. Another factor boosting the market expansion for electric kick scooters is the rising use of sharing services and technological advancements in creating solar-powered electric cars. Additionally, kick scooters have become a viable alternative for urban transportation in recent years, contributing to the market’s substantial rise throughout the aforementioned projected period.

However, some restrictions on the market for electric kick scooters could prevent its potential growth. These restrictions include the high cost of manufacturing and maintaining the electric scooters, while the absence of clear operating instructions for kick scooters could threaten the market’s expansion during the forecast above period.

Key Insights:

A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Electric Kick Scooter market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 10% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Electric Kick Scooter market size was valued at around USD 3 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) IBased on battery segmentation, the lithium-ion battery segment was estimated to hold the maximum market share in 2021.
D) The 36V segment was the top revenue-generating category based on voltage segmentation in 2021.
E) Based on geography/region, the Asia Pacific region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Regional Landscape

The market for electric kick scooters in North America is anticipated to emerge as a very lucrative local industry due to the rising demand for an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional transportation and the quickly expanding charging infrastructure. During the next eight years, an incremental but steady shift toward electric kick scooters for short distances will likely result in broader acceptance.

Additionally, the industry is expected to expand shortly due to rising consumer awareness and acceptance and the need to reduce carbon emissions by replacing the scooters now on the market with electric alternatives.

In 2022, the Asia Pacific region dominated the global market for electric kick scooters with a revenue share of more than 70.0%. The presence of several OEMs, including Xiaomi, Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd., YADEA Technology Group Co., and SEGWAY INC., in China is attributed to expanding the local market.

Key Players

Micro Mobility Systems AG
Bird Rides Inc.
Golabs Inc.
Segway Inc.
AKTIVO Scooter
IconBIT Limited
Razor LLC
GOVECS AG
Xiaomi Corporation
SWAGTRON
YADEA Technology Group Co. Ltd
VOI Technology
Spin
Niu International

The Electric Kick Scooter Market is segmented as follows:

By Battery

Lead Based
Lithium Ion
Nickel Based

By Voltage

Greater than 48V
48V
36V
Below 24V

By Geography

North America

The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America

Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa

