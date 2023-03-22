Self-Help Book Gets Nod from Book Reviewers
Judy Rentz’ “Fighting to Survive” Gets Pacific Book Reviews’ RecommendationTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new book that aims to assist women all over the world to fight and survive their life’s battles, gets the recommendation from various professional book reviewing companies in the world. Lately, Pacific Book Review, one of the top book reviewing firms in the US has given this book its much-deserved recommendation.
“Fighting to Survive”, a book written by rising prolific author Judy Rentz’ talks about her inspiring survival of her battles, and the lessons that it taught her. Today, she raises awareness to her cause, and to all women who face the same issues in life.
Dan McIntosh of Pacific Book Review writes, “Many people will tell you that one of their main goals in life is to seek pleasure but avoid pain. However, Judy V. Rentz’s book, Fighting to Survive has little to nothing to do with any kind of pleasure-seeking. Oh, but it has a whole lot to do with avoiding pain.”
The firm continues by saying that the book chronicles Rentz’s fourteen-year struggle to deal with – and hopefully find a cure – to an ailment known as pudendal nerve disease. If that’s a new term to you, don’t feel bad; it’s also a term — Rentz soon found out — that is relatively unknown to doctors. “This is, indeed, a book about survival,” Pacific Book Review writes.
The reviewing company goes on to warn: This is a painful book to read - in a good way - not because it is badly written but because of the emotional pain that the readers will feel when they are moved by the story.
“The best aspect of Rentz’s writing is her honesty. This is not a cool, calm and collected telling of this one woman's medical history. She writes as though she’s sitting in the room with you and telling her story,” Pacific Book Review explains.
Founded in 2005, Pacific Book Review is a recognizable name in the business for publishers, authors, literary agents and the media. The company specializes in authoritative, objective book reviews, written by specialists selected for their knowledge and expertise in each genre.
Judy Rentz’ “Fighting to Survive” is now available on Amazon and other digital bookstores worldwide, with paperback and kindle versions!
