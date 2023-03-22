New Book Gets High Approval from Book Review Firm
Judy Rentz’ “Fighting to Survive” Gets IndieReaders’ RecommendationTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Fighting to Survive”, a self-help book that gives insights on how to fight your own personal battles, especially on health or emotional pains, is getting attention online. Recently, professional book reviewing company IndieReader, in fact, gave it a nod with high recommendations and praises.
IndieReader’s Edward Sung says, “Written in a conversational, personal voice, readers will quickly find themselves hearing the author's engaging, colorful voice in the text. Uneven but undeniably compelling, FIGHTING TO SURVIVE is essential reading for anyone—and women in particular—suffering from chronic pain.
Judy Rentz’ book is a reflection of her own battles, and the lessons that it taught her. Now, she is sharing to the world how a woman can weather storms, especially that of health, and rise above it with determination and positivity.
IndieReader goes on to say that the book chronicles author Judy V. Rentz's lengthy struggle with pudendal neuralgia, a nerve condition resulting in chronic pain so unendurable that has come to be known as "the suicide disease."
In 2007, Judy Rentz felt a dull ache at the base of her spine. A month later, however, the backaches had only gotten worse. Her primary care physician prescribed mild painkillers and referred her to an orthopedic specialist, who prescribed more medication and physical therapy. None of it helped, until her back pain was further exacerbated by muscle pain from fibromyalgia. She was diagnosed with pudendal neuralgia.
It was not until over a year later, after endless rounds of X-rays, MRI scans, neurological tests, and diagnostic dead ends, that her pastor recommended Dr. Lakatosh from Knoxville Tennessee, a physiatrist, who identified Judy’s condition: pudendal nerve damage. Judy was finally able to put a name to the mysterious ailment that was causing her so much agony, and felt hopeful that an effective treatment might soon be in sight. Unfortunately, it would only be the beginning of a 15-year ordeal of unimaginable suffering and a tortuous journey through a medical system unable to recognize, let alone correctly treat, her disorder.
IndieReader writes: “The heartbreak of her physical and mental anguish is rivaled only by the frustration of her struggles with her health insurance company and the ignorance and disregard of doctors unfamiliar with her condition, who routinely accuse patients with pudendal neuralgia of being opioid addicts exaggerating or faking their pain.”
Get a copy of Judy Rentz’ “Fighting to Survive”, now available on Amazon and other digital bookstores worldwide!
