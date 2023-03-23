Algae Products Market Size, Share, Analysis and Projection, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031

The global algae products market generated $2.27 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $4.28 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Considerable increase has been witnessed in the demand for algae products, as non-organic food compounds manufactured from various chemicals causes increase in toxicity in humans due to their prolonged consumption. On the contrary, algae products, being natural substitute to this product, have additional nutrients, minerals, and vitamins present in them. In addition, algae extracts are being used by the pharmaceutical industry, due to antibacterial and antiviral characteristics. Moreover, application of algae in personal care products encourages regeneration of cell, protection from UV exposure, and decrease formation of melanin. For instance, Solazyme Inc., a personal care product manufacturer and seller, launched algae-based skin care product line.

Increase in global population, surge in demand for food, and customization of functional food product portfolio have boosted the growth of the global algae products market. However, consumption of algae-based prescription drugs can cause gastrointestinal issues and nausea, which in turn, hampers the market growth. On the contrary, development of commercial by-products and algae-based biofuel production technology would open new opportunities in the future.

Request The Free Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5074

The global algae products market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as euglena Co., Ltd., Cyanotech Corporation, Algae Systems LLC., Algenol Biofuels Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, Corbion, BIOPROCESS ALGAE, LLC, Algatechnologies, Cellana Inc., and Earthrise Nutritional.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic had a moderate impact on the algae products market, due to disruption of supply chain, closure of manufacturing facilities, and challenges in procurement of raw materials.

However, the demand for algae products is expected to rise in the future, owing to increase in consumer awareness about the benefits of algae products and surge in consumer expenditure on consumption of healthy food products.

The report segments the global algae products market on the basis of type, source, form, application, and region.

Buy This Report (263 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/ffac226ff66f6aee64dd5dbd63eb60ed

Based on type, the report is divided into spirulina, chlorella, astaxanthin, beta carotene, and hydrocolloids. The hydrocolloids segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market. However, the spirulina segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

On the basis of source, the report is classified into brown algae, red algae, green algae, and blue green algae. The brown algae segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the market. However, the green algae segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Request For Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5074

The global algae products market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Similar Reports:

Caramel Color Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/caramel-color-market-A16191

Cheese Sauce Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cheese-sauce-market-A16192

Chickpeas Flour Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/chickpeas-flour-market-A16193

Food Logistics Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-logistics-market-A15470