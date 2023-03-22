NJ Ayuk’s Groundbreaking Book “A Just Transition” Reaches the Amazon Bestseller List

NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman at the African Energy Chamber, has authored a book titled "A Just Transition: Making Energy Poverty History with an Energy Mix."

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NJ Ayuk, an internationally recognized lawyer and author, today announced that his latest book, “A Just Transition: Making Energy Poverty History with an Energy Mix,” has become an Amazon bestseller in categories ranging from natural gas energy to electric and nuclear engineering. The book, which sheds light on the distinctive impact that the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) policies are having on African economic prospects, achieved the number one spot on the Amazon bestseller list within a day of release.

NJ Ayuk’s latest publication is another in a library of works emphasizing Africa’s place in the global economy with regard to the energy sector and how the world stage promotes or inhibits the continent’s progress with energy poverty. “A Just Transition,” which has taken the industry by storm, calls into question how the IEA’s policies are hampering progress for African nations that rely on natural gas and oil exports for their economic stability. While IEA intentions are to limit the use of non-renewable energy sources, the restrictions around green energy sources have had an adverse effect on African economies without providing alternatives for growth.

Readers of “A Just Transition” are encouraged to consider global impact through a localized lens and consider different approaches to rolling out green energy solutions without immobilizing African economic interests. Ayuk posits that, while green initiatives are an integral part of our global future, solutions need to be enacted mindfully with regard to the economies that rely on the sale and distribution of energy resources in order to thrive and survive. Abrupt changes in policy that disregard the impact of elements such as foreign aid and technology on African interests can actually do more harm than good for the long term in nations already struggling to make ends meet.

Advocating for balance and planning to grow energy interests in Africa in a productive manner, Ayuk explains the vital task of helping African nations embrace green energy as part of their modernization efforts. Rather than forcefully enacting legislation without consideration of local impact or ability to implement policies, he argues for what he calls a just transition that allows impacted economies to make the move with proper governance and guidance while ending energy poverty’s prevalence throughout the continent.

While global perspectives have become buzzwords organizations flaunt to demonstrate inclusivity, Ayuk notes this approach actually overlooks the local economies that make up the global landscape. In turn, the impact of changes to the oil and gas industries, while potentially well-intended, has yielded harmful results for countries that either relied on these exports or simply lack the infrastructure to comply with green energy initiatives. While African nations hold the potential to become energy industry leaders, the reality of a lack of sustainable energy resources and products to promote local wellbeing can take its toll on populations. Further embroiling this energy poverty is the fact that limits on exports further restrict overall economics, making it harder for nations with non-diversified economies to prosper.

NJ Ayuk is no stranger to these interests, serving as the Executive Chairman at the African Energy Chamber (AEC) and providing legal and consulting services for clients throughout the oil and gas industries. His line of work encompasses acquisitions, joint ventures, project development, and financing for companies with an eye to evaluating risk. His efforts with the AEC are aimed at revitalizing the energy industry across Africa and spurring advocacy to help indigenous companies grow within the guidelines of international governance.

“A Just Transition: Making Energy Poverty History with an Energy Mix,” published by Made for Success, is currently available in paperback, eBook, and audiobook formats from Amazon. The book joins several others in NJ Ayuk’s resume of renowned works commenting on the energy industry in Africa. These include “Big Barrels: African Oil and Gas and the Quest for Prosperity” and “Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals,” which is now in its second edition and has been named a Wall Street Journal Best Selling Book.