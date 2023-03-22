USA Vein Clinics is the largest network of vein treatment centers in the United States. USA Vein Clinics Lady Lake outpatient clinic is located at 13940 N. US Highway 441, Ste. 501.

Nationwide Network of Minimally-Invasive Vein Treatment Clinics Opens New Locations USA Vein Clinics Expand Across Florida

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Vein Clinics, the nation’s leader in minimally invasive vein treatment procedures, is proud to announce its new clinic in Lady Lake, 13940 N. US Highway 441, Ste. 501. The public is invited to attend a grand opening and ribbon-cutting event at the Lake Lake outpatient clinic on Thursday, March 30th, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. In addition to meeting the staff, there will be food, fun and giveaways.

The new outpatient clinic serves Lady Lake and the nearby surrounding communities of Fruitland Park, The Villages, Weirsdale, and Leesburg. USA Vein Clinics has over 100 locations nationwide, which include twelve outpatients in the Florida area, that offer the best in class care for vein disease:

* Fort Myers, FL: 19451 S. Tamiami Trail #101-103

*Jacksonville, FL (Two locations):13241 Bartram Park Blvd, Ste 801 and 2748 University Blvd W, Ste 101

*Miami, FL (Three locations): 1711 E Hallandale Beach Blvd, Hallandale, 7100 W 20th Ave, Ste 412, Hialeah; and 5409 N State Rd 7, Tamarac

*Orlando, FL: (Three locations) 693 Douglas Ave, Ste 101, Altamonte Springs; 1975 S John Young Pkwy Ste 101, Kissimmee; 4978 Millenia Blvd D, Orlando

*Tampa, FL: (Two locations): 4726 N Habana Ave, Ste 204, Tampa and 4900 95th Ave N, Pinellas Park

*The Villages, FL: 13940 N US Highway 441 Ste 501, Lady Lake

“We are pleased to provide our personalized and compassionate patient care to The Villages community and across Florida,,” said Founder and CEO of USA Vein Clinics, Dr. Yan Katsnelson. “This new outpatient treatment clinic reflects our commitment to offering residents access to advanced vein care close to their homes.”

USA Vein Clinics’ Florida locations have the advanced capabilities that allow the team of vein specialists to offer non-surgical treatments for varicose veins, spider veins, leg swelling, leg pain and venous ulcers. Treatment, based on the individual needs of the patient, can include the Clarivein ® or Venaseal ™ procedures, which treat the underlying cause of vein disease and prevent reoccurrence without laser energy. Other non-invasive treatment options include endovenous laser treatment (EVLT), ultrasound-guided sclerotherapy (USGS), visual sclerotherapy, varithena and radiofrequency ablation.

Varicose and spider veins can cause uncomfortable symptoms such leg cramping, weariness, achiness, and edema. Vein symptoms often worsen over time and eventually affect one’s quality of life. Vein illness can lead to other painful and uncomfortable medical conditions like deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and venous ulcers.

To learn more about advanced varicose or spider veins treatment, call 888.768.3467 or schedule an appointment.

About USA Vein Clinics

USA Vein Clinics is the largest network of vein treatment centers in the United States, with over 100 clinics. Their team of experienced interventional radiologists offers a variety of minimally invasive treatments to meet individual patient needs. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact USA Vein Clinics at 888-768-3467 or visit www.usaveinclinics.com to schedule online.

