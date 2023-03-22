Rep. Schneider Spotlights Importance of Educating Congress on Power of Family Businesses in New Podcast

Rep. Schneider Talks with Podcast Host Pat Soldano, Family Enterprise USA, on Goals of New Congressional Family Business Caucus

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- 'The Voice of Family Business on Capitol Hill' Is Sponsored by Inolex, Global Manufacturer of Sustainable Ingredients for the Beauty and Personal Care IndustriesGetting Congress to understand the importance of America's family businesses in America is the key focus of the New Congressional Family Business Caucus and its co-chair, Rep. Brad Schneider (D.IL), according to a newly released podcast, "The Voice of Family Business on Capitol Hill," by Family Enterprise USA.During the podcast, Rep. Schneider is interviewed by podcast host Pat Soldano, President, Family Enterprise USA, along with policy expert Caren Street, of the law firm Squire Patton Boggs.The podcast interview comes on the heels of the first meeting of the new Congressional Family Business Caucus, held here late last month.In the caucus meeting, other co-chairs Henry Cuellar (D-TX) and Claudia Tenney (R-NY) spoke to a group of family business owners, caucus sponsors, and other congressional leaders. The fourth co-chair of the bipartisan Caucus is Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-TX)."Family businesses, both large and small, are at the very root and spirit of our communities," said Rep. Schneider during the podcast. "The primary focus of our new caucus will be to make my colleagues in Congress aware of the importance of family businesses to our economy and country," he said. "We will also weigh-in on policies that come up may hurt family businesses."The first step, according to Rep. Schneider, is educating Congress on the importance of family businesses to the U.S. economy, which contributes $7.7 trillion annually to the U.S. gross domestic product, according to research.The podcast discussion, led by host Soldano, President of Family Enterprise USA and the Policy and Taxation Group , both advocates for family businesses and sponsors of the caucus, touched upon on key issues affecting today's family businesses, from tax policies to philanthropic giving."We are fortunate to Rep. Schneider, and the other co-chairs, step up to help educate Congress and hear the important stories of our multi-generational family businesses," said Soldano. "These podcasts are aimed at bringing to life the real issues affecting the largest private employers in America."During the podcast, Caren Street also discussed the importance of the "two-way" street of connection and communication between family business owners and local representative."It vitally important that family business owners and their representatives reach out and get to know each other personally, and to communicate their stories," Street said. "This basic understanding is what will help educate Congress on the importance of family businesses in their home districts, and all across our country."This latest episode in the podcast series, hosted by Soldano, also President of the Policy and Taxation Group, is now airing on Spotify , and other major podcast platforms, such as Apple iTunes and TuneIn.The podcast is sponsored by Inolex, global manufacturer of sustainable ingredients for the beauty and personal care industries.