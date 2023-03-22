FlashInfo Chrome Extension by FlashCloud Intelligence Now Includes Twitter and Facebook Support
EINPresswire.com/ -- FlashInfo is an intelligence tool that provides sales and marketing professionals with the insights they need to drive better results. With the addition of Twitter and Facebook, users can now gain valuable insights into their competitors, target customers, and industry trends across multiple social media platforms.
"We're thrilled to expand the capabilities of FlashInfo to include Twitter and Facebook," said Jerry Limber, SVP of FlashCloud Intelligence. "Our customers rely on us to provide them with the insights they need to stay ahead of the competition, and this expansion allows us to do just that."
The new support for Twitter and Facebook means that users can now get additional insights into social media accounts in real-time.
"FlashInfo has always been a powerful tool for sales and marketing professionals, and this expansion further cements its place as a must-have tool in the arsenal of any Go-to-Market team," said Limber. "We're excited to continue to innovate and provide our customers with the insights they need to succeed."
The support for Twitter and Facebook is available now as part of FlashInfo's chrome extension, which can be downloaded from the Chrome Web Store. FlashCloud Intelligence plans to continue to expand the capabilities of its flagship product in the coming months to help its customers stay ahead of the competition in the ever-changing world of Go-to-Market.
MArketing Department
"We're thrilled to expand the capabilities of FlashInfo to include Twitter and Facebook," said Jerry Limber, SVP of FlashCloud Intelligence. "Our customers rely on us to provide them with the insights they need to stay ahead of the competition, and this expansion allows us to do just that."
The new support for Twitter and Facebook means that users can now get additional insights into social media accounts in real-time.
"FlashInfo has always been a powerful tool for sales and marketing professionals, and this expansion further cements its place as a must-have tool in the arsenal of any Go-to-Market team," said Limber. "We're excited to continue to innovate and provide our customers with the insights they need to succeed."
The support for Twitter and Facebook is available now as part of FlashInfo's chrome extension, which can be downloaded from the Chrome Web Store. FlashCloud Intelligence plans to continue to expand the capabilities of its flagship product in the coming months to help its customers stay ahead of the competition in the ever-changing world of Go-to-Market.
MArketing Department
FlashCloud Intelligence
marketing@myflashcloud.com