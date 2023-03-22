Motor Grader Market Future Growth and Competitive Scenario through 2031 | Value USD 12.1 Billion

The global motor grader market is projected to reach $ 12.1 billion by 2031, At a CAGR of 5.9% forecast by 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Motor Grader market refers to the industry that produces and sells motor graders, which are heavy equipment machines used in the construction and maintenance of roads, airports, and other infrastructure projects.

The global motor grader market was valued at $6.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $12.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Motor graders are typically equipped with a long blade that can be adjusted to different angles and heights, allowing them to level, grade, and shape surfaces. They also have additional features such as a rear ripper, which is used to break up hard ground, and a front-mounted moldboard, which can be used for snow removal.

Leading market players in the global Motor Grader Market include:

Deere & Company, AB Volvo, Calder Brothers Corporation, Sany Group Co Ltd,, Guangxi Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd., Veekmas Oy, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial N.V,, leeboy, KOMATSU Ltd.

The market for motor graders is driven by the demand for infrastructure projects, which require the use of heavy equipment such as motor graders for grading and leveling surfaces. Governments and private sector entities invest heavily in infrastructure development, which creates a significant demand for motor graders.

The motor grader market is highly competitive, with several major players such as Caterpillar, Komatsu, Volvo, and John Deere dominating the market. These companies offer a wide range of motor graders, from smaller machines suitable for residential and commercial projects to larger models designed for heavy-duty construction.

In recent years, the motor grader market has seen technological advancements such as GPS and laser-guided grading systems, which have improved the accuracy and efficiency of grading operations. This has led to increased demand for motor graders with these features.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global Motor Grader market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global Motor Grader market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period

