Smart Water Meter Market Size, Share, Industry Report, Growth, Price, Trends, Key Players and Forecast Period 2023-2028
Global Smart Water Meter Market To Be Driven At A CAGR Of 19% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Smart Water Meter Market Share, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global smart water meter market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, water type, technology, components, application, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/smart-water-meter-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Historical Market Size (2020): 28 Million Units
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 19%
Forecast Market Size (2026): 82 Million Units
The growth of global smart water meter market is driven by the efficient consumption of water. Additionally, the favourable government policies and increasing financial incentives will aid the growth of smart water meter market. Moreover, increased convenience provided by these meters in terms of billing, leakage detection and security in terms of these meters being temper proof are expected to increase the demand. However, the initial higher cost of installation may constrain the growth of global smart water meter market in the forecast period.
Explore the full report: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/smart-water-meter-market
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Smart water meter are special water meters, equipped with wireless communication setup allowing it remote location monitoring and leaks detection. It also enables services such as automatic billing and customer management. Additionally, it prevents tampering attempts.
The smart water meter industry can be segmented by type into:
Electromagnetic Meter
Ultrasonic Meter
Mechanical Meter
Others
It may be differentiated on the basis of water type into:
Hot Water Meter
Cold Water Meter
The market can be divided on the basis of technology into:
AMR
Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI)
It may be segmented by component as:
Meters and Accessories
IT Solutions
Communications
The market may be divided by application into:
Water Utilities
Industries
Others
The regional markets for smart water meter include:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
Regionally, North America is expected to see a significant growth in the usage of smart water meters. This can be attributed to significant advantages offered by smart water meters. Additionally, government initiatives to support conservation of water, and emerging smart cities with integrated internet services will aid the growth of the market. Further the North American market will be propelled by factors such as greater asset management, ease in maintenance and easier customer service. Meanwhile, in the Asia Pacific factors such as rapid growing population, increasing industrialisation and urbanisation will push the growth of the smart water meter market in the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Xylem Inc., Aichi Tokei Denki Co. Ltd., Kamstrup A/S, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Hubbell Incorporated, Landis+Gyr AG, and a few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
