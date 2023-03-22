Life Coach Finds Purpose in Scientology Tools for Life
Amanda Mbanga, also known as Coach Mandy, details in a recent documentary on Youtube how the Scientology Tools for Life have empowered her as a life coach.
I intend to change thousands of people's lives through the Tools for Life courses.”JOHANNESBURG , GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amanda Mbanga, affectionately known as Coach Mandy, details in a recent short documentary on Youtube how the Scientology Tools for Life have empowered her as a life coach to create a movement of help. She describes how she has been using Scientology Tools for Life to empower the people she works with and aims to empower thousands more.
— Coach Mandy
Coach Mandy is no stranger to life's difficulties. She knows what it means to overcome adversity. As the fifth of six children from a broken family in the small town of Mthatha, Amanda tells the tales of how her abuse as a child led her to be a rebellious teenager, and how she had to leave school to find work after falling pregnant at a young age.
Despite hardships and challenges, the life coach found her passion for helping others and pursued her lifelong dream of becoming a life coach. “A life coach is someone who helps people discover and pursue their purpose in life and enables them to achieve their goals”, said Amanda. “I had to go through difficulties, and I know what it means to struggle and now I am glad I can assist people who are going through that now”, she added.
Not only did she achieve her dream, but she also furthered her education and earned a Ph.D. in philosophy and an honorary doctorate in theology. But it was during her religious work in theology as a youth leader that she came across the Scientology Tools for Life. “It was very educational and so practical that I could apply it in my life immediately and change it for the better.” said Amanda.
According to her, she doesn’t use a 'one size fits all” approach because people are different and complex beings, and we are all unique in our own different ways,” she says. The Tools for Life help her because they address many more areas than she was looking at before. They make it possible to find the exact right thing to help those she works with.
Amanda's philosophy in life is that if she changes and becomes a better person, and helps the next person to do the same, they can help the next person too, and it can create a huge movement. “I intend to change thousands of people's lives through the Tools for Life courses,” she concluded.
The “Tools for life” skills development program is delivered for free by the Scientology Volunteer Ministers as a way to empower communities and is applicable to all members of society. They host a variety of free seminars for communities and have trained thousands of people from their headquarters in Castle Kyalami on this effective program written by renowned humanitarian Mr. L. Ron Hubbard.
