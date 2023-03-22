LNG Bunkering Market: Current Insight with Future Aspect Analysis

LNG Bunkering Market Size

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global LNG bunkering market size was valued at $0.38 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $5.14 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 45.2% from 2020 to 2027. LNG is an attractive alternative fuel for seagoing vessels and inland vessels, as liquefied natural gas emits fewer polluting substances. LNG is a potential substitute according to IMO emission prerequisites, owing to its negligible sulfur content and low production of NOx contrary to fuel oil and marine diesel oil. LNG is clean burning fuel coupled with financial points of interest on a calorific value basis among other fuels.

The rise in marine-borne trade has increased the demand for LNG as bunker fuel and LNG bunkering services. Furthermore, an increase in gas exploration and production activities in emerging gas regions drives the growth of the LNG bunkering market as many bunker fuel suppliers changed their focus of operation to these offshore resource sites. In addition, the IMO regulation on sulfur content in marine fuel has forced the shipping industry to focus on new alternatives such as LNG, which is less harmful to the marine environment, which in turn is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the upcoming years. Moreover, growth in opportunities for market players to expand the business of LNG bunkering in emerging economies such as India, Japan, South Korea, and China is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global LNG bunkering market, due to the exploration of untapped hydrocarbon reserves in these oil & gas emerging countries.

Depending on the product type, the ship-to-ship segment held the highest market share of around 60.5% in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the rise in the number of ships using LNG due to the need for cleaner fuel in compliance with stringent government regulations to minimize air pollution and preserve sustainability. In addition, due to advantages such as fast transfer operations and a high capacity of 700-7,500 tons, the ship-to-ship LNG bunkering segment is expected to witness substantial revenue growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the cargo fleet segment holds the largest market share, in terms of revenue, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 45.4%. This is owing to an increase in demand for cargo transportation through ships and a rise in trade-related agreements. In addition, the rise in the number of manufacturing units and factories in the region such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA is anticipated to drive the growth of the LNG bunkering market for cargo shipping.

On the basis of the region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe garnered the dominant share in 2019 and is anticipated to maintain this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to numerous factors such as the presence of a huge consumer base and an increase in maritime trade activities in the region. Moreover, the rise in LNG bunkering infrastructure development activities in the European region is anticipated to contribute toward the growth of the LNG bunkering market in Europe.

The global LNG bunkering market analysis covers in-depth information on the major industry participants. The key players operating and profiled in the report include Broadview Energy Solutions B.V., Crowley Maritime Corporation, Gasum Oy, Harvey Gulf International Marine, Klaw LNG, Korea Gas Corporation, Polskie LNG S.A., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, SHV Energy, Total SE, PETRONAS, and Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Other players operating in the value chain of the global LNG bunkering industry are ENN Energy Holdings, Ltd., Statoil ASA, Gas Natural Fenosa, Eagle LNG, EVOL LNG, Fjord Line, and others.

- In 2019, the ship-to-ship segment accounted for around 60.5% of the share in the global LNG bunkering market and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

- In 2019, the cargo fleet segment accounted for 24.8% market share in the year 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a rate of 25.1% in terms of revenue, increasing its share in the global LNG bunkering market.

- Container fleet is the fastest-growing application in the Asia-Pacific LNG bunkering market, expected to grow at a CAGR of 46.2% during 2020–2027.

- Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 45.9%, throughout the forecast period.

- In 2019, Europe dominated the global LNG bunkering market with more than 39.4% of the share, in terms of revenue.

