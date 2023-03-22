Carbon Fiber Market in Asia Pacific Countries are Witnessing Significant Growth in this Market

Carbon Fiber Market by Raw Material

The global carbon fiber market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.

The global carbon fiber market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion's share in 2017, contributing to more than one-third of the market. On the other hand, the market across Europe region held the second-largest share in 2017.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Carbon Fiber Market by Raw Material (PAN-based carbon fiber, Pitch-based & Rayon-based carbon fiber), Type (Continuous, Long, and Short), Form (Composite and Non-composite) and End-Use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Sports/Leisure, Wind Turbines, Molding & Compounds, Automotive, Pressure Vessels, Civil Engineering, Marine, Pultrusion Misc., Misc. Consumer, Sailing/Yacht Building, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025. " The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Surge in penetration of carbon fiber component in the automotive industry, rise in demand for high-performance carbon fiber in the aerospace & defense, and government regulation for emission control have boosted the growth of the global carbon fiber market. However, high price of carbon fiber and long product cycle and unavailability of carbon fibers hamper the market. On the contrary, increase in application of carbon fiber in wind turbines and rise in use carbon fiber in the medical industry are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the carbon fiber market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

According to the report, the global carbon fiber market was pegged at $2.76 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach $5.99 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.7% from 2018 to 2025.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players including DowAksa Advanced Composites Holding B.V., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, OJSC SvetlogorskKhimvolokno, SGL Carbon SE, Teijin Limited (Teijin), Toray Industries Inc., Hexcel Corporation, Solvay SA, and Hyosung Corporation. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

The market is divided into continuous, long, and short. The continuous carbon fiber segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR through 2025. Based on form, the market is divided into composite and non-composite. The composite segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing to more than 95% of the market.

NEED FOR THE REPORT:

The current situation of pandemic makes it very important for the stakeholders in the carbon fiber market to understand the market deeply, which will help them in taking sound decisions, to gain the competitive advantage. By exploring the unexplored areas of market, the key players can surely gain a larger market share.

The market is categorized into aerospace & defense, sports/leisure, wind turbines, molding & compounds, automotive, pressure vessels, civil engineering, marine, pultrusion misc., misc. consumer, sailing/yacht building, and others. The aerospace & defense segment held the largest share in 2017, and is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

KEY OFFERINGS OF THE REPORT:

Key drivers & Opportunities: An extensive analysis on key factors and opportunities available in different segments for strategizing.

Current trends & forecasts: A comprehensive analysis on latest trends, and forecasts for next few years to frame strategic decisions as a next step.

Segmental analysis: An extensive analysis of each segment and driving factors such as revenue and growth rate is offered.

Regional Analysis: A thorough analysis of each geographic region can help market players devise expansion strategies and gain from the opportunity.

Competitive Landscape: Useful insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and related strategies have been offered in the report.

