17.4% of Surveyees are Already Using Generative AI for Content Creation
47.3% of survey respondents believe that generative AI can help improve the efficiency of content marketing efforts.
Incorporating generative AI in content marketing can save time, assert 81.8% of surveyees.”WASHINGTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoodFirms, an internationally recognized B2B ratings and reviews platform, recently released its new research report-"Generative AI in Content Marketing: Current Trends and Future Predictions." The survey was conducted to obtain valuable insights into the current trends, benefits, and challenges of implementing generative AI for content marketing. The research also aims to predict the future trends of generative content.
Businesses have entered into a new era with generative AI models that have the potential to transform the way organizations create and distribute content for marketing purposes and also change the way humans interact with technology. The accessibility and unprecedented capabilities of ChatGPT are definitely the reasons for generative AI to go viral. ChatGPT has gained immense popularity among tech enthusiasts, content marketers, coders, and businesses that rely on AI-powered conversational agents.
According to GoodFirms’ research, 17,4% already use generative AI in content marketing, 15.2% use AI in a limited form, and 45.3% plan to use generative AI soon. Whereas 55.7% are still determining the benefits of generative AI, and 29.8% of surveyed businesses have a policy against using generative AI.
Shifting of businesses online during the pandemic has created a positive impact on the generative AI market. The growing application of technologies like high-resolution text-to-image and text-to-video conversions is a major driving factor for the growth of the generative AI industry.
The architecture and features of generative AI models differ according to their purposes. Generative Adversarial Networks (GAN), Transformers-based Models, Variational AutoEncoders(VAE), GPT-3, and GPT-4 are some of the most popular Generative AI models.
The research further discloses key generative AI tools for content marketing: Text-based, image-based, and video-based, which can help marketers create unique content and power advertising campaigns.
Around 81.88% of the surveyees assert that incorporating generative AI in content marketing can save time, 71.1% believe it enhances scalability, 58.2% say it increases cost-effectiveness, 47.3% claim it improves efficiency, 46.5% say it reduces the burden of content marketing teams, and 38.5% of surveyees use it to enhance SEO-related tasks.
Research also identifies the top applications of generative AI in content marketing: text generation, image generation, assisting in editing and proofreading, creating social media posts, eliminating writer's block, translating content in different languages, video script generation, generating a keyword list and others.
Reliability/authenticity of content, quality concerns, ethical issues, lack of creativity, the possibility of plagiarism, and lack of personalization are the significant challenges/concerns associated with generative AI in content marketing.
58.9% of businesses said that the future of generative AI in content marketing is promising. 58.9% believe it is very promising and helps organizations increase revenue, and 47.8% say it has excellent potential to create novel content for a good marketing strategy.
GoodFirms concludes that the implementation of generative AI for content generation is expected to rise and revolutionize digital content marketing. Businesses should stay updated on the current technologies and leverage the benefits that generative AI can offer in the content creation process.
Key Findings:
--The top text-based generative AI tools include CopyAI, JasperAI, Writesonic, and WordAI, to name a few.
--Approximately 46.9% of businesses believe that generative AI assists them in eliminating writer’s block.
--About 73.6% of the surveyed businesses believe that the quality of the generative content concerns them, whereas 67.4% of participants feel it has ethical issues.
--According to 43.9% of survey respondents assume that increased adoption of generative AI can decline the need for human labor.
--58.9% of businesses said that the future of generative AI in content marketing is very promising.
About Research:
GoodFirms Survey-"Generative AI in Content Marketing: Current Trends and Future Predictions" queried 550 businesses for their feedback on embracing generative AI content for marketing and other aspects in the generative AI field and applications in content marketing.
About GoodFirms:
GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C -based B2B review and rating platform that focuses on delivering rich, original, and in-depth coverage about the IT products and services to the readers. The company works with a mission to serve the B2B players. Both service seekers and service providers benefit from the reviews, ratings and research insights delivered by GoodFirms.
