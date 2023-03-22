According to CMi Global Specialty Chemicals Market Size, Forecast & Share Surpass US$ 886.2 Bn By 2030, At 4.3% CAGR

Custom Market Insights

The Global Specialty Chemicals Market was estimated at USD 627.7 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 886.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% between 2022 and 2030.” — Custom Market Insights