Moscow: Moroccan Delegation Participates in 2nd International Parliamentary Conference Russia-Africa

MOROCCO, March 22 - A Moroccan parliamentary delegation took part, on March 19 and 20 in Moscow, in the proceedings of the second International Parliamentary Conference Russia-Africa, held under the theme "Russia and Africa in a multipolar world".

The Moroccan parliamentary delegation was composed of Mohamed Sabbari, first vice-Speaker of the House of Representatives, Jamal El Ouardi, member of the House of Councillors, and Lotfi Bouchaara, Morocco's Ambassador in Russia.

The working sessions of this session, which brought together 45 African legislative institutions and the Russian State Duma, addressed several topics, including parliamentary cooperation in the field of education and teaching, responses to economic challenges and indivisible security.

During his participation in the working session on indivisible security, Sabbari stressed to the participants of the various African parliaments, on behalf of the Moroccan delegation, the importance of uniting the African peoples and rejecting discrimination and secession, the House of Representatives said in a statement.

He also said that the participation of the Moroccan Parliament in this Conference aims to strengthen the voice of a united Africa and reject terrorism, secession and interference in the affairs of States, adding that Africa needs active states within the continent, working for the good of the continent.

The plenary session of the Parliamentary Conference was marked by the address of the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, in which he stressed his country’s willingness to cooperate with African countries in various areas, and to double aid in infrastructure, energy production, debt relief and exchange of Russian technology and expertise, the statement said.

This session was also an opportunity for the representatives of the peoples of the African continent to emphasize the importance of cooperation between Russia and Africa and to discover the various areas of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as the need to combine efforts to sustain security and stability in Africa and all regions of the world.

It should be noted that the Moroccan Parliament had participated in the first edition of the International Parliamentary Forum Russia-Africa, which was held in Moscow in 2019 on the theme of the development of parliamentary practice.

MAP: 21 March 2023